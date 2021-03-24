Sky-tours USA Brings Relationship-Based Approach to Tourism

CHEYENNE, Wyo., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poised to make its mark in the post-pandemic surge in travel, Sky-tours USA has entered the American market to change the way business is done among those who fuel the engine of travel around the world. A subsidiary of Sky-tours International, a leading house of travel brands, STUSA is creating a new home for travel advisors and industry partners, allowing them to best serve travelers.

David Black, President, Sky-tours USA

"We're excited for what Sky-tours USA will do for the world of travel coming out of the pandemic," said David Black, President, Sky-tours USA. "Unlike many of our competitors, our team has extensive experience handling marketing & sales for hotels, giving us a unique insight on how to make booking travel more valuable for agents, travelers and our partners. We're motivated to get people excited about seeing the world again."

Through Sky-tours USA, travelers benefit from relationships between the tour operators who create travel packages and the travel agents who sell them. In addition, agents and travel agencies who are members of subsidiary Era of Travel (EoT) earn higher commission rates. This multifaceted, synergistic approach to booking travel offers unique marketing programs based on customers' needs and offers incentives to those creating plans for travelers. By trusting and valuing industry insiders, STUSA delivers a truly customized travel experience that benefits all parties.

A large part of the success of the STUSA model is the role of Era of Travel. EoT is the world's first Elective Resource Agency. By providing access to the best travel partners and some of the highest commissions available, agents have the opportunity to revive the industry built on their knowledge, competency and customer care. EoT takes a proactive approach that rewards those working hard to keep the industry thriving. In allowing agents to keep 100% of their commissions, EoT ensures agents make a minimum of 10% more each year, while enjoying the flexibility to run their businesses as they see fit.

"Agents make all the difference in the world of travel - they bring expertise, history and a true understanding of what a traveler wants," continued Black. "In conjunction with the other aspects of the industry that have never worked in this way before, we believe that the travel business will come back bigger and better than ever."

For more information, please visit https://sky-toursusa.com/ or call 202-753-4009.

