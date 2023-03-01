Sky Wellness Wins 2023 Product of the Year Award for Most Innovative Product in CBD

PHOENIX, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, the team at Sky Wellness landed a coveted Product of the Year Award with the 2023 recognition going to Sky Wellness CBD Sleep Gummies, a premium THC-free, broad-spectrum CBD+CBN sleep aid. 40,000 American shoppers voted it as the most innovative product in the CBD category this year. The national study is in partnership with Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The accolade grants the brand the Product of Year seal of approval which has been a trusted pillar for CPG for nearly 15 years. Last year, Sky Wellness won in the CBD Pet category for its D Oh Gee CBD Daily Turkey Chewies..

"With the world evolving at unprecedented speed, consumers are constantly looking for newer, smarter, better products. Brands must stay on top of consumer trends to meet this demand," notes Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "Consecutive Product of the Year Award winners from Sky Wellness demonstrate perfectly a brand's ability to stay in lockstep with consumer's needs and deliver top performing innovations."

In recent years, Sky Wellness has been lauded with several other awards and recognitions such as winner of the Retailer Choice Best New Product Contest (BNPC) by Convenience Store & Petroleum News (CSP) in 2021 and 2022 consecutively, and Best Pet Range at the World CBD Awards in 2022. The brand also outperformed challengers with sales in C-Store channel according to CSP and was recently ranked in the Global Top 30 of CBD brands by industry analyst and research firm The Brightfield Group.

"Our success as a cpg company in the CBD space is measured by customer approval, adoption and commerce," said Thom Brodeur, CEO of Sky Wellness. "Having the vote of confidence from 40,000 consumers nationwide on our SLEEP gummies makes our multiple 'back to the drawing board' approach to bringing this innovation to market all worthwhile. With over 70MM US and nearly 800MM people worldwide suffering from some sort of sleep problems; we had to get this product right. This recognition is validation that we're doing something right in the space and we hope to help more people Feel Better™ and Sleep Better™."

The collection of CBD sleep aid products by Sky Wellness is formulated with the perfect combination of CBD, CBN, and melatonin. CBN - the cannabinoid known for sleep - has been studied for anti-insomnia properties and may be one of the strongest cannabinoids in supporting healthy sleep habits. In addition to the winning gummy formula, Sky Wellness also offers other easy to consume options including oil drops and softgels in its Sleep collection.

The brand is currently available at 5,000 Convenience, Grocery, Drug, and specialty retail locations across the United States including Circle K, Albertsons, Safeway, Tractor Supply Company, and Food Lion. This year, the brand plans to roll out to an additional 5,000 stores and other online marketplaces.

About Sky Wellness

Sky Wellness is the leading challenger brand in the CBD industry. With a portfolio of five brands: Sky Wellness™, CBDaF!™, D Oh Gee™, EquineX® , and RipD, the company makes, markets, and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being, and make people and their animals… feel better. Each product is made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. The goal of Sky Wellness is to make customers feel better by optimizing wellness outcomes through the benefits of Hemp-derived CBD. Available at skywellness.com and at 5,000 Convenience, Grocery, Drug, and specialty retail locations across the United States as well as online through more than a dozen of the most popular CBD eCommerce sites and marketplaces.

