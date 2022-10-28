Sky Wellness's D Oh GeeTM and EquineX® Wins 2022 World CBD Awards for Best Pet Range

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Wellness's D Oh GeeTM and EquineXÒ have been announced as winners of the 2022 World CBD Awards for Best Pet Range. The company was recognized for its best-selling CBD pet wellness products, including CBD Dog Oil Drops, CBD Daily Duck Bites, CBD Daily Turkey Chewies (also the winner of the 2022 Product of the Year award by Kantar in the CBD Pet category), CBD Horse Supplement Granules, CBD Horse Muscle & Joint Rub, and CBD Horse Bites. The World CBD Award certificate of excellence was given to Thom Brodeur, CEO of Sky Wellness on Thursday, October 20, 2022, during the organization's annual gala and awards ceremony, this year held in Barcelona, Spain.

"To see our work recognized by such an esteemed organization and awards program is an honor," said Sky Wellness™ CEO Thom Brodeur. "13 finalist placements and this win for our D Oh Gee™ and EquineXÒ pet brands speak to our team's dedication to the science and compliance rigor required to meet this important market need of CBD for pets. This is the second award this year for D Oh Gee™, a remarkable product line with sell-throughs leading in all the channels we are in."

The event celebrated excellent CBD and Hemp products that have been deemed safe, compliant and effective. Brands across the globe were nominated and honors were awarded to "those who go the 'extra mile' making the industry a safe and respected marketplace; showing they operate with integrity, transparency & ethical business practices," according to the World CBD Awards' website. Of the brands nominated this year, 160 were selected as finalists across 33 categories, with Sky Wellness holding four coveted positions for Sky Wellness™, CBDaF!™, EquineX® and D Oh Gee™. In addition to D Oh Gee™ and EquineXÒ winning for Best Pet Range, the following 10 Sky Wellness products were also named finalists:

Sky WellnessTM CBD Sleep Gummies 500mg 20ct + CBN + Melatonin

Sky WellnessTM CBD Immunity Softgels 750mg + 30ct CBG + Elderberry

Sky WellnessTM CBD FACIAL SPA OIL 100MG + TEA TREE OIL

Sky WellnessTM CBD Relax Tincture 1000mg Tropical Smoothie

Sky WellnessTM CBD Relax Vape Cartridge 225mg Blueberry

CBDaF!TM Gummies 600mg 30ct Fruit Flavors

CBDaF!TM Energy Softgels 600mg 30ct + CBG + Caffeine

CBDaF!TM Disposable Pen 200mg Pineapple Express

CBDaF!TM Disposable Pen 200mg Granddaddy Purple

CBDaF!TM Cartridge 1mL 400mg Pineapple Express

The awards were based on a unique evaluation process utilizing an independent group of judges made up of scientists, physicians, and professionals in the CBD/Hemp industry. Transparency and ethics were noted as essential aspects of the judging method, and brands were asked to send non-branded samples for blind testing to ensure a completely unbiased assessment. The scoring matrix for each category broke down into the following for accurate and fair evaluation of each product:

30% - Lab report result

20% - Research panel report

20% - Physical Testing (Touch, Smell, Taste, Texture and feel)

20% - Application and supporting documents

10% - Aesthetics and safety report

This year's theme is "we can do better" and Sky Wellness's collection of premium CBD products is leaning into that concept through a strong focus on high-quality production, transparency in safety and testing results, plus diligence with consumer education WINS. Sky Wellness and its brands also offer product knowledge training for all their retail partners and associates. The company has seen numerous awards and accolades for its efforts since its launch in 2019. The recognitions have also been reflected in company sales, which are seeing triple-digit, year-over-year growth.

"In an extremely competitive industry, we're grateful for the recognition of our brands and portfolio excellence in this ever-growing CBD marketplace," says Brook Bacon VP of Marketing and GM of Pet Products. "The CBD World Awards is globally recognized for brand innovation, plus safety and testing, which have been a core focus for all of our portfolios. This award will be a distinctive and influential tool for our ever-growing consumer base and retail partners."

Complete product information on D Oh Gee™ and EquineXÒ, along with laboratory testing results on every product can be found online at www.skywellness.com. The collection is also available through retail partners Tractor Supply, Handshake.com, Wagtopia, Mid-States Distributing, and at select Circle K locations.

ABOUT SKY WELLNESS

Sky Wellness is the leading challenger brand in the CBD industry. With a portfolio of five brands: Sky Wellness™, CBDaF!™, D Oh Gee™, EquineX® , and RipD, the company makes, markets, and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being, and make people and their animals… feel better. Each product is made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. The goal of Sky Wellness is to make customers feel better by optimizing wellness outcomes through the benefits of Hemp-derived CBD. Available online at skywellness.com and at nearly 3,600 Convenience & specialty retail locations nationwide. By the end of 2022, Sky Wellness's portfolio of CBD brands will be available in more than 10,000 C-Store, Grocery, Drug, and specialty retail locations across the United States and online through more than a dozen of the most popular CBD eCommerce sites and marketplaces.

