Sky Zone Announces Best Buddies International as National "Do Good" Partner

As part of the partnership, Sky Zone to host Friendship Tuesdays, provide BOGO Friendship Jump Passes and more

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, is proud to announce Best Buddies International as an official "Do Good" partner. Sky Zone has committed $300,000 over three years to support Best Buddies' mission of inclusion and dedication to establishing a global volunteer movement, creating opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"At Sky Zone, play rules here. We're deeply honored to welcome everyone at Best Buddies to the Sky Zone family," said Shawn Hassel, CEO of Sky Zone. "We're excited to see friendships thrive through active play and celebrate letting kids be kids, away from screens and stress, regardless of their abilities."

In celebration of the new partnership, Sky Zone is offering all Best Buddies participants access to a BOGO Friendship Jump Pass to bring active play to the special time pairs spend together. Redeemable at participating parks, program participants are encouraged to invite a peer for 90 minutes of play. The BOGO Friendship Jump Pass will also be available through the Back-To-School Chapter Kits sent out to as many as 20,000 friendship program participants at 500 school chapters across the country to kick off new friendship pairings.

"Best Buddies' partnership with Sky Zone offers a unique opportunity to bring joy and connection to our program participants through sensory-friendly events that align with our mission," said Anthony K. Shriver, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Best Buddies International. "Sky Zone's commitment to inclusion, both in their parks and workforce, shows the profound impact that corporate partnerships can have in changing lives. We are excited to embark on this journey together and look forward to the friendships and memories that will be made."

Throughout the 2024-2025 school year, Sky Zone and Best Buddies will also host six flagship Friendship Tuesday Celebration events, where Best Buddies can come in and enjoy all the unique attractions Sky Zone has to offer free of charge from 4 to 6 p.m. in a private setting. The kick-off participating locations include Boynton Beach, Fla., Clovis, Calif., Orland Park, Ill., Nashville, Tenn., Springfield, Va. and Riverside, Calif.

In addition to the Best Buddies partnership, Sky Zone will be launching Friendship Tuesdays in 2025 to provide additional opportunities for play to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Designed for jumpers and their families who prefer fun in a quieter environment, the experience will feature lower occupancy, private rooms available for decompression, and other fun details to ensure people with IDD easily experience the fun of Sky Zone.

For more information on this partnership, please visit www.skyzone.com/DoGood/BestBuddies.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind to now being the top destination for active play offering its 500,000+ members over 60 smile-inducing attractions. The brand encourages families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings and after-school activities each year. Sky Zone caters to kids under 12 through thoughtful programming in a clean and safe environment. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

About Best Buddies

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to over 3,500 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' programs engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 46 countries, positively impacting the lives of more than 1.3 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org, facebook.com/bestbuddies or instagram.com/bestbuddies.

