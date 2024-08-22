Sky Zone Announces Eight New Parks Across New York Metro, Chicagoland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and California Regions

Leading indoor active entertainment brand expands rapidly nationwide through trusted franchisee network

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the premier indoor active entertainment destination, today announced its plans to open eight new locations across the New York metro, Pennsylvania, Virginia, California and Chicagoland regions. The nationwide expansion not only introduces new franchise owners into the Sky Zone network, but also further strengthens the already-robust portfolios of seasoned multi-unit franchisees Roger Duncan and Mohammed Zia.

The new park locations are as follows:

Easton , Pa., Alsip, Ill. and Bedford , Ill.: Multi-unit franchise owner Roger Duncan is expanding his portfolio with his 19 th , 20 th and 21 st park locations. He has acquired a competitor park in eastern Pennsylvania , which was converted into a Sky Zone and reopened earlier this month. Duncan is also developing two new parks in the Chicago metro area, set to debut in Q3 2025.

: Local Pennsylvania residents and seasoned pharmacy owners are set to open their first Sky Zone locations in and in Q4 2025. Chantilly, Va.: The Greater Washington area park will bring active fun to the community in Q4 2025.

The area park will bring active fun to the community in Q4 2025. Bakersfield , Calif.: Multi-unit Sky Zone franchisee Mohammed Zia and first-time franchisee Harinder Garcha are partnering to open the new Central California park. Sky Zone Bakersfield, slated to open in Q1 2026, will mark the ninth park in Zia's portfolio.

"We are thrilled to continue to support our multi-unit franchisees while welcoming new franchise partners into the Sky Zone family," said Mike Revak, President of Sky Zone Franchise Group. "We deeply value the skills, determination and commitment of our trusted franchisee network. Together, we are creating more access for families to stay active and create lasting memories with each other."

Sky Zone offers children and families the opportunity to run, jump and play on unique and innovative attractions and trampoline park features, making the brand a leader in the indoor active entertainment industry. The parks provide everyday fun, plus cost-saving memberships that are available for families who want daily access, exclusive discounts and invitations to member-only events in addition to enjoying attractions that kids love. Sky Zone is the ultimate destination for birthday parties, team events, school functions and any other group celebration, requiring no set-up, no clean-up and hosting included.

Entrepreneurs interested in joining the rapid growth at Sky Zone are encouraged to learn more about the brand and its offerings at www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind to now being the top destination for active play offering its 500,000+ members over 60 smile-inducing attractions. The brand encourages families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings and after-school activities each year. Sky Zone caters to kids under 12 through thoughtful programming in a clean and safe environment. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

