Sky Zone Announces "Sky Cup": A Month-Long Celebration of the World's Biggest Game with Immersive Fan Zones, National Contests, and Active Fun for Families

As soccer fever sweeps North America, Sky Zone's new interactive campaign transforms parks into the ultimate family fan zones, offering affordable ways for local communities to gather, celebrate, and play together, with a chance to win Sky Zone visits for a year!

DALLAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sky Zone®, the global leader in indoor active entertainment with trampoline parks nationwide, announces the launch of "Sky Cup." Offering a variety of ways for families to experience the energy of global competition, Sky Cup turns game day into play day by bringing soccer-themed activities, interactive challenges, and exclusive rewards directly into the parks. Running through July 10, the initiative is designed to turn this fandom into a multi-visit experience to provide families with what they are looking for: reliable, repeatable, and affordable ways to maximize summer fun.

The excitement kicks off digitally with a national sweepstakes, followed by in-park activations launching nationwide on June 12. Throughout the month-long campaign, parks will feature a stacked calendar of soccer-inspired games, weekly giveaways and merch drops, themed coloring stations, weekend GLOW events, and high-energy moments happening across participating Sky Zone parks.

"With energy building for the game of soccer, we know that most families are looking for accessible ways to engage with the excitement," said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Chief Commercial Officer of Sky Zone. "Sky Cup is our way of providing an accessible, high-value alternative by transforming our parks into ultimate community fan zones. We're delivering a summer-long lineup of interactive play and rewards that brings the energy of global competition right to their community, making it easy for parents to say 'yes' to family fun and physically jump into the action together."

The Sky Cup National Sweepstakes

The digital centerpiece of the campaign is the Sky Cup National Sweepstakes, running through July 10. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Open to U.S. residents 18+.

See Official Rules for details.

Designed as an interactive way to engage soccer fans, online registration unlocks access to a high-energy "card flip" instant win game. Players have daily chances to instantly win premium perks like free jump passes, free SkySocks®, or $5 SkyBucks.

First-time players are automatically entered into the Grand Prize Sweepstakes for a chance to score the ultimate reward: a Sky Zone Annual Pass for an entire squad of 11 (subject to applicable terms, see Official Rules). To amplify the fun, guests receive a unique referral link after playing; each successful friend referral earns additional entries, subject to limits in the Official Rules, into the grand prize drawing.

Next-Level "Stadium" Experiences at Upgraded Regional Hubs

While every Sky Zone location will participate in the national campaign, three regional hub parks will bring tournament energy to life by transforming Air Courts into themed soccer fields to mimic a true stadium atmosphere:

Mt. Kisco, NY (East)

Santa Clarita, CA (West)

Frisco, TX (South)

Four Weeks of Limited-Edition Drops and Member Perks

Starting June 12th, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday through Friday, Sky Zone will offer four weeks of giveaways and in-park activities including:

Sky Cup Activity Hours : Guests can participate in soccer skills challenges and competitions as well as a variety of game-inspired coloring activities.

: Guests can participate in soccer skills challenges and competitions as well as a variety of game-inspired coloring activities. Exclusive Merch Giveaways : Each day, the first 50 standard jump pass purchasers are eligible to collect exclusive merch, including silicone wristbands, pens, and keychains.

: Each day, the first 50 standard jump pass purchasers are eligible to collect exclusive merch, including silicone wristbands, pens, and keychains. Member Perks: Members, Annual Pass and Summer Pass holders will receive an exclusive Souvenir Cup upon check-in, limited to the first 1,000 members per week per location. Additionally, members who attend a special June 30th member night will receive a special drawstring backpack.

In a time where families are looking to maximize both their time and resources, Sky Zone is the ultimate destination for summer family fun. The Sky Cup initiative marks the latest continuation of the action-packed "Summer of Sky Zone" campaign, coming hot on the heels of the company's newly launched Birthday Like a Boss initiative and 25% off June Jump Tickets. By tapping into a global fandom that millions are already emotionally connected to, Sky Zone ensures this summer isn't just another match to watch, it's a place for families to come together, celebrate, play, and share in the excitement firsthand.

The Sky Cup celebration is available at participating locations nationwide. To enter the national sweepstakes, find a local park, or view specific weekly calendars, please visit www.skyzone.com/sky-cup.

About Sky Zone

Sky Zone is the industry leader in indoor active entertainment and limitless play. Founded in 2004, the trampoline park brand has evolved into the premier destination for active play, offering a wide variety of attractions for members and guests. Sky Zone creates opportunities for families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings, and after-school activities in clean, safe, and engaging environments. For more information, visit skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

SOURCE Sky Zone