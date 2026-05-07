Sky Zone® Brings High-Flying Fun to Vallejo Inviting Families to Jump into Summer at Grand Opening Celebration on May 9

The Leader in Indoor Active Entertainment Invites the Community to Experience High-Flying Fun with 50% Off Tickets, Free SkySocks®, and Hourly Grand Prize Giveaways

VALLEJO, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone®, the global leader in indoor active entertainment with trampoline parks nationwide, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Vallejo, California. Located at 105 Plaza Drive Vallejo, CA 94591, the park will officially open its doors to the public on Saturday, May 9, 2026, with all day festivities from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM PST.

To celebrate the arrival of the next ultimate active play destination, Sky Zone Vallejo is hosting a day full of exciting offers for local families and thrill-seekers, including:

50% Off Play: Walk-in guests can enjoy 50% off 120-minute jump tickets all day.

Walk-in guests can enjoy 50% off 120-minute jump tickets all day. Free SkySocks ® : First 1,000 guests receive complimentary SkySocks (limit one per guest).

First 1,000 guests receive complimentary SkySocks (limit one per guest). Hourly Grand Prizes: A total of eight grand prizes provided to guests through a random drawing (terms and conditions apply), including: Mega Party Packages (two-hour package for up to 10 jumpers) Extra Play Annual Memberships (daily jump time, plus extra perks for a full year)

A total of eight grand prizes provided to guests through a random drawing (terms and conditions apply), including:

"Opening Sky Zone in Vallejo is about more than a new park, it's about creating a space where families can connect, celebrate, and stay active together," said Mike Revak, COO of Sky Zone. "As we head into summer, we're proud to open our doors and welcome the Bay Area community to play, have fun, and create lasting memories."

As Sky Zone brings active play to more families looking for indoor fun all year long, the new Vallejo location features a variety of experiences and high-flying attractions to suit a range of ages and abilities, including Freestyle Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball, Air Court, and Warrior Course. Beyond everyday play, the park is the ultimate destination for birthdays, offering stress-free party planning and "Mega Party" packages that handle everything from setup to cleanup.

For those looking to join the "inner circle," Sky Zone Vallejo is currently offering a Founder's Annual Membership providing a year of play and member perks for just $99, and exclusive birthday party discounts including $100 off a Mega Party for a limited time. Early birds can secure these deals by visiting skyzone.com/vallejo-ca/#promos.

Event Details:

What: Sky Zone Vallejo Grand Opening

Sky Zone Vallejo Grand Opening When: Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM PST

Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM PST Where: 105 Plaza Drive Vallejo, CA 94591

Come join the fun! For more information on Sky Zone Vallejo, visit skyzone.com/vallejo-ca.

About Sky Zone

Sky Zone is the industry leader in indoor active entertainment and limitless play. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind into the premier destination for active play, offering a wide variety of attractions for members and guests. The brand creates opportunities for families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings, and after-school activities in clean, safe, and engaging environments. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Zor Awards, Top 400, and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

SOURCE Sky Zone