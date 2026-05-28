Sky Zone Elevates Summer Fun with its "Birthday Like a Boss" Campaign and 25% Off June Jump Tickets

The leader in active play taps into main character energy with an immersive new birthday experience while extending seasonal savings for families nationwide

DALLAS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of the "Summer of Sky Zone," Sky Zone®, the global leader in indoor active, social entertainment, is doubling down on its commitment to high-value summer fun. Today, the company announced a new initiative within its party programming with the launch of its "Birthday Like a Boss" (BLAB) campaign, debuting a hype teaser today ahead of the full video launch on June 4th. The initiative is aimed at transforming traditional birthday parties into culture-led, main character milestones.

Sky Zone

As parents face increasing pressure to deliver the perfect birthday celebration, and with families prioritizing active experiences, Sky Zone is stepping in as the ultimate boss move. Officially launching on June 4th, for parties July 8th or later, the "Birthday Like a Boss" experience is designed to make the birthday star feel like the guest of honor, putting them at the center of the action with exclusive perks. To bridge the gap between cool for kids and easy for parents, Sky Zone has partnered with viral sensation The Rizzler, a frequent Sky Zone jumper and genuine brand enthusiast. Serving as the campaign's first party ambassador, The Rizzler will be featured in "How to BLAB" social content and lip-sync challenges designed to drive kid-led demand across TikTok and Instagram.

"We've heard from parents that the bar for birthdays has never been higher. Kids today want more than just a party, they want to feel seen and celebrated through shareable, high-energy moments," said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Chief Commercial Officer of Sky Zone. "Through our ongoing partnerships with trendsetters like The Rizzler, we are reinventing our birthday business to align with modern family culture. This allows us to deliver a trend-forward, frictionless experience for parents while simultaneously delivering an impressive experience that gives their child the VIP treatment they crave."

Run Your Birthday Like a Boss

The "Birthday Like a Boss" experience will be available as a premium upgrade for Sky Zone's Mega party packages, creating a high-fidelity, shareable environment for guests:

For the Guest of Honor (The "Boss"): The 100-Day Pass: A free 100-Day Jump Pass for eligible birthday guests, commencing on the day after the party, included with Mega or Epic birthday party bookings, extending the celebration. Exclusive Boss Swag: A signature kit including a custom "Boss" t-shirt, sunglasses, silicone wristband, and a special "Boss" cup. Boss Park Privileges: A "Boss is in the building" PA announcement featuring the original BLAB campaign track, 15 minutes of exclusive attraction access for their crew, and "Line Leader" status for the duration of the party.

For the Party Crew: Premium Treats & Favors: Every guest receives a premium treat of their choice (Mini Melts, ICEE, or Cotton Candy) at the Fuel Zone, in addition to high-quality drawstring bags and sunglasses.



Summer Value: 25% Off June Jump Tickets

As part of the ongoing "Summer of Sky Zone" initiative, Sky Zone is keeping the season affordable. Following May's BOGO 50% offer, guests throughout the entire month of June can enjoy 25% off individual jump tickets at participating parks for a limited time only (some exclusions apply). The promotion is only eligible for tickets bought online with the code "JUMPS6". This discount ensures that whether families are planning a fun outing or just escaping the summer heat, Sky Zone remains the premier destination for active, local fun.

The "Birthday Like a Boss" upgrade is available at participating locations starting June 4th, with an early preview of the BLAB campaign available today. For more information or to book a party, visit www.skyzone.com and follow Sky Zone on Instagram and TikTok.

About Sky Zone

Sky Zone is the industry leader in indoor active entertainment and limitless play. Founded in 2004, the trampoline park brand has evolved into the premier destination for active play, offering a wide variety of attractions for members and guests. Sky Zone creates opportunities for families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings, and after-school activities in clean, safe, and engaging environments. For more information, visit skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

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SOURCE Sky Zone