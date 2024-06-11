Sky Zone bolsters presence with new locations in California and Illinois

Indoor active entertainment brand expands footprint through trusted franchisee network

PROVO, Utah, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the premier indoor active entertainment destination, today announced its plans to bring three additional parks to the already robust lineup of 34 locations in California and eight locations in Illinois. With sights set for Arlington Heights, Illinois, West Los Angeles, California and Walnut Creek, California, these new franchise agreements are the latest additions as the company continues to rapidly expand to 300 locations.

The new park locations are as follows:

Arlington Heights, Ill. : Led by Tom Williamson , who currently owns one Sky Zone in Illinois , the park is set to open its doors in 2025. Sky Zone is also set to open parks in Lincoln Park, Schaumburg and Willowbrook .

Led by , who currently owns one Sky Zone in , the park is set to open its doors in 2025. Sky Zone is also set to open parks in Lincoln Park, and . West Los Angeles, Calif .: Multi-unit owner Mohammed Zia is slated to open this park alongside Hilary Sledge-Sarnor and Lateef Sarnor within the next 12 months. The location will join five additional Southern California parks under development.

.: Multi-unit owner is slated to open this park alongside and within the next 12 months. The location will join five additional parks under development. Walnut Creek, Calif .: Led by partners Mohammed Zia and Sanket Patel , the park is targeting an opening within the next 12 months. With four additional locations in development in Northern California , Sky Zone Walnut Creek will increase the brand's Bay Area presence.

President of Sky Zone Franchise Group Mike Revak shared his enthusiasm for the brand's continued growth in Illinois and California, stating, "As we continue to rapidly expand across the United States, we're thankful to collaborate with such skilled entrepreneurs. These partners will bring the Sky Zone experience to even more families nationwide."

As the leader and innovator in the indoor active entertainment industry, Sky Zone gives children the freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions. In addition to enjoying the countless activities, guests can host the ultimate birthday celebration, team event or school function with absolutely no setup, no clean up and hosting is included. Cost-saving memberships are also available for families who want daily access, exclusive discounts and invitations to member-only events in addition to enjoying attractions that kids love.

Entrepreneurs interested in joining the rapid growth at Sky Zone are encouraged to learn more about the brand and its offerings at www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind to now being the top destination for active play offering its 500,000+ members over 60 smile-inducing attractions. The brand encourages families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings and after-school activities each year. Sky Zone caters to kids under 12 through thoughtful programming in a clean and safe environment. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

