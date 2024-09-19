Sky Zone Brightens Smiles in Saratoga Springs with First Utah Park

Local entrepreneurial siblings bring Sky Zone to the Beehive State

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the premier indoor active entertainment destination, is excited to announce the opening of its first Utah location in Saratoga Springs. The new park will open its doors on Friday, September 20 at 659 North Saratoga Road, Suite 340. Franchisees and siblings Katherine, Dalton and Myreya Paspuel bring their extensive entrepreneurial expertise to this new venture, marking Sky Zone's exciting debut in the Beehive State.

To celebrate, Sky Zone Saratoga Springs is set to host a grand opening event on Oct. 12. Open to the public, the celebration will include free jump offers, a live DJ, ribbon cutting ceremony with local officials, giveaways, games and more.

"Our family has always been passionate about creating spaces that bring people together, so we're beyond thrilled to introduce Sky Zone to Utah with our grand opening in Saratoga Springs," said Sky Zone franchise owner Katherine Paspuel. "We can't wait to share the fun of Sky Zone with our community, offering a place where families can be active, let loose and create lasting memories."

Spanning over 33,400 square feet, Sky Zone Saratoga Springs offers a diverse array of attractions for guests of all ages. Highlights include Air Courts that offer an extra boost for basketball and soccer lovers, a Soft Play area perfect for the youngest jumpers, an interactive Multi Ball zone for engaging gameplay, and a Trapeze & Swing feature that delivers thrilling airborne fun, among other exciting amenities.

"Opening our first Utah location is an exciting milestone as we expand into new regions of the U.S.," said Mike Revak, President of Sky Zone Franchise Group. "With the growing demand for active play destinations, we're excited to introduce our dynamic brand to the community of Saratoga Springs. This marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in the Beehive State, and we can't wait to welcome new guests and share the Sky Zone experience with them."

In addition to enjoying the countless activities, guests can host the ultimate birthday celebration, team event or school field trips at Sky Zone Saratoga Springs – with set up, clean up and hosting all included. Sky Zone also offers parents cost-saving options like memberships that provide kids with daily access, parents with exclusive savings and families with access to members-only events.

Entrepreneurs interested in joining the rapid growth at Sky Zone are encouraged to learn more about the brand and its offerings, at skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind to now being the top destination for active play offering its 500,000+ members over 60 smile-inducing attractions. The brand encourages families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings and after-school activities each year. Sky Zone caters to kids under 12 through thoughtful programming in a clean and safe environment. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

SOURCE Sky Zone