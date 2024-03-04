Sky Zone Brings Active Play to Alhambra, CA

Further Expanding its Southern California Footprint, Sky Zone

Invites Community to Celebrate New Park with Grand Opening Celebration on March 9th

ALHAMBRA, Calif., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leading indoor active entertainment destination, opened its newest park in Alhambra, California. Located at 1021 South Meridian Avenue, right off the 710 freeway, Sky Zone Alhambra marks the company's 29th location in California, and the first of many openings slated for 2024. Owned and operated by Sky Zone multi-unit operator, Mohammed Zia, and business partner Greg Olbrich, the over 30,000 square foot park plans to foster family memories in the Alhambra community.

To celebrate, Sky Zone Alhambra is set to host a grand opening event this coming Saturday, March 9th from 10:00am – 11:00pm. The celebration will include free jumps for the first 100 guests, a live DJ, ribbon cutting ceremony with local officials, giveaways and more.

"We look forward to the Alhambra park serving as a neighborhood hub parents can make lasting memories with their kids for years to come," said Zia and Olbrich, Sky Zone franchisees. "We are honored to be a part of such a great community and look forward to celebrating with everyone on March 9th!"

Sky Zone Alhambra features attractions such as a Ninja Warrior Course, Air Courts, Toddler Zone, Zip Line, SkySlam and six slides. In addition to enjoying the countless activities, guests can host the ultimate birthday celebration, team event or school function at Sky Zone Alhambra with absolutely no setup, no clean up and hosting is included. Cost-saving memberships are also available for families who want daily access, exclusive discounts, and invitations to member-only events in addition to enjoying attractions that kids love.

"Alhambra's opening reaffirms our commitment to growing our footprint to meet the demand and need we see from families in Southern California and across the US. As we kick off a big year of expansion for Sky Zone, we're thrilled to start the year of strong in the vibrant community of Alhambra," Mike Revak, Chief Business Officer of Sky Zone.

To learn more about Sky Zone franchising and growth plans or to apply for franchising opportunities in your community, visit skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind to now being the top destination for active play offering its 500,000+ members over 60 smile-inducing attractions. The brand encourages families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings and after-school activities each year. Sky Zone caters to kids under 12 through thoughtful programming in a clean and safe environment. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

