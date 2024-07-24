Sky Zone Brings Active Play to Seattle Metro

Leading family entertainment brand expands presence in the Pacific Northwest

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the premier indoor active entertainment destination, today announced its newest park in Mountlake Terrace, Washington will open its doors to the public on Sunday, July 28. Located at 24000 Van Ry Blvd., the park is part of the vibrant Terrace Station mixed-use development just north of Seattle.

To celebrate, Sky Zone Mountlake Terrace is set to host a grand opening event on Friday, Aug. 30 from 9am to 5pm. The celebration will include free jumps for the first 100 guests, a live DJ, ribbon cutting ceremony with local officials, giveaways, games and more.

"Mountlake Terrace is a fast growing and vibrant neighborhood and we are excited to offer its residents a new and engaging way to stay active, create lasting memories and enjoy quality time together," said Shawn Hassel, CEO of Sky Zone. "As we open the doors to our ninth park in the Pacific Northwest, we welcome the surrounding communities to join us in celebrating this exciting new addition to Snohomish County."

Spanning over 32,300 square feet, Sky Zone Mountlake Terrace offers a diverse array of exciting trampoline park attractions including AirCourt Dodgeball that inspires friendly competition, a Kids Soft Play area ideal for the youngest jumpers, springy Air Courts that give guests an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring goals, a Drop Slide and Zip Line for the most fearless fliers and an interactive iWall that immerses players in an interactive play experience.

In addition to enjoying the countless activities, guests can host the ultimate birthday celebration, team event or school function in one of Sky Zone Mountlake Terrace's seven party rooms – with set up, clean up and hosting all included. Sky Zone also offers parents cost-saving options like memberships that provide kids with daily access, parents with exclusive savings and families with access to members-only events.

Entrepreneurs interested in joining the rapid growth at Sky Zone are encouraged to learn more about the brand and its offerings, at skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind to now being the top destination for active play offering its 500,000+ members over 60 smile-inducing attractions. The brand encourages families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings and after-school activities each year. Sky Zone caters to kids under 12 through thoughtful programming in a clean and safe environment. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

