Sky Zone Celebrates 15th Birthday with Free Jump Passes

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park, is celebrating the company's 15th birthday nationwide on Friday, September 13 by giving back to its Guests. All Sky Zone locations invite families to join the fun by offering complimentary 30-minute passes to jump-start the occasion (check with your local park directly for timeframe).

Additionally, any Guests who book a party of their own between September 9-15 will get three free months of visits for the Guest of Honor.

Sky Zone's 200+ locations nationally and internationally provide Guests with an unmatched active play experience in which people live joyously in the moment. The parks include a multitude of gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions that include SkySlam, Ultimate Dodgeball, Foam Zone, and SkyHoops among many others. Sky Zone parks are truly an entertainment destination for Guests of all ages - combining unconventional fitness and tons of fun.

"We want to celebrate our birthday by showing appreciation to our dedicated community of over 100 million people across 160 cities who have supported us these past 15 years," said Jeff Platt, founder and CEO of Sky Zone. "We hope this special one-day event helps families jump into the new school year by encouraging kids and adults to engage in active play and have fun!"

Sky Zone is headquartered in Los Angeles at 1201 W. 5th Street, T-900 Los Angeles, CA 90017. To learn more about Sky Zone please visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone, LLC

Founded in 2004, Sky Zone has grown its unmatched indoor trampoline experience to more than 200 franchises across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Australia, United Kingdom, Norway, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Colombia. The originator in creating innovative ways to play, Sky Zone provides an unmatched active environment in which people come alive and live joyously in the moment with gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions that include Freestyle Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball, Warrior Courses, Warped Walls and more. The franchise has been awarded various accolades, including being ranked a top franchise by Franchise Times Top 200+, the second Fastest Growing Franchise by Inc., the second Smartest Growing Brand by Franchise Times, 53 on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500 list, 273 on the 2015 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 152 on the 2014 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, and 55 on the Forbes America's Most Promising Companies list. For more information on the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com.

