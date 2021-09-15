Sky Zone Celebrates Golden Birthday With Free Jump Tickets

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park and part of the CircusTrix family of brands that continue to push the limits in new active entertainment experiences, is celebrating the company's golden birthday nationwide on Friday, September 17 by giving back to its guests. All U.S. Sky Zone locations invite families to join the fun by offering complimentary 30-minute jump tickets to kick-start the occasion (Offer is valid during specific times at participating locations. See your local park for more details and additional deals available during the celebration at www.skyzone.com/locations).

Sky Zone's 170+ locations nationally and internationally feature wall-to-wall trampoline courts plus a wide array of active entertainment experiences including Ninja Warrior Courses, Sky Slam, Ultimate Dodgeball, and Foam Zone among many others. Sky Zone is a choose-your-own-adventure with something for everyone - combining unconventional fitness and adrenaline-pumping, laughter-filled, "I totally forgot about my phone" kind of fun. In addition, Sky Zone offers special birthday party packages, hosting over 200,000 children's birthday parties across the U.S. each year alongside graduation parties, corporate gatherings, fundraisers and more.

"We want to celebrate our golden birthday by showing our appreciation to our dedicated communities who have supported us these past 17 years," said Glenn Lord, COO of Sky Zone. "Our goal for this special event is to bring families together for some much-needed active play and create memorable experiences with us at our parks!"

Sky Zone is headquartered in Los Angeles at 1201 W. 5th Street, T-900 Los Angeles, CA 90017. To learn more about Sky Zone please visit www.skyzone.com. To inquire about hosting a birthday party of your own, please visit www.skyzone.com/parties-and-events.

About Sky Zone, LLC

Sky Zone believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative. Founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park, Sky Zone provides an unparalleled environment in which people live joyously in the moment with gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions. Always searching for new ways to play, Sky Zone has evolved beyond its roots into a Trampoline Park+, an active entertainment experience featuring Ninja Warrior Courses, Climbing Walls, Zip Lines and more attractions along with a commitment to positively impacting local communities. Sky Zone has expanded to more than 170 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, United Kingdom, Norway, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Kuwait, Guatemala, and Colombia. Sky Zone also launched the first trampoline park at sea, onboard the Carnival Panorama. Recent awards and accolades received include being named to 2020 Franchise Times Top 200+, Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500, Entrepreneur's Top Global Franchises and among the outlet's list of leading franchise organizations best positioned for growth in uncertain times. The Sky Zone experience has been featured in movies and TV shows like The Bachelorette and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Sky Zone is part of CircusTrix, the world's largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline and active entertainment parks with a network of more than 280 global locations. For franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com/franchise.

