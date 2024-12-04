Sky Zone Expands Chicago Presence with Schaumburg Park Opening

Indoor active entertainment leader opens ninth Chicagoland park

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the premier indoor active entertainment destination, is excited to announce the debut of its newest park in Schaumburg, Ill. Located at 580 E. Golf Road, in the former Buy Buy Baby, Sky Zone Schaumburg will open its doors to the public on Dec. 6. This marks the brand's ninth location in the Chicago metro area, with additional parks set to open in Lincoln Park and Arlington Heights in the coming months.

"We're looking forward to welcoming the Schaumburg community to have fun, stay active and create lasting memories together," said President of Sky Zone Franchise Group Mike Revak. "Sky Zone Schaumburg represents our ongoing commitment to bringing more play to metro Chicago and across the U.S. As we close out an incredible year of growth, we look forward to continuing the momentum throughout 2025 and beyond."

Spanning over 32,000 square feet, Sky Zone Schaumburg offers attractions to keep every member of the family entertained. The park features Sky Zone favorites such as the Air Court, Boulder Balls and Zip Line, along with exciting new experiences like two iWalls that allow guests to play immersive games and activities. Guests can also host unforgettable birthday parties, team events or school functions in dedicated party rooms, with setup, cleanup and hosting all included. Additionally, Sky Zone Schaumburg provides cost-saving membership options, giving kids daily access, parents exclusive savings and families entry to special members-only events.

Investors interested in joining the rapid growth at Sky Zone are encouraged to learn more about the brand and its offerings, at skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind to now being the top destination for active play offering its 500,000+ members over 60 smile-inducing attractions. The brand encourages families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings and after-school activities each year. Sky Zone caters to kids under 12 through thoughtful programming in a clean and safe environment. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

