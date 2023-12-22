Sky Zone Jumps into Lima with New Park Opening

Premier Active Play Brand Brings Bounce-off-the-Walls Fun Just in Time for Winter Break

LIMA, Ohio, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader of the indoor active entertainment industry, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first park in Lima, Ohio. Located at 1730 N Union Street in the Northland Plaza, the opening marks Sky Zone's ninth location in Ohio. Owned and operated by local entrepreneurs, Mwafa Turjman and Imed Jmiai, the over 20,000 square foot park has transformed the former recreational sports center into an ultimate destination for fun.

"We started this year unveiling our ambitious plans to establish the new park in Lima and it brings us immense joy to open our doors to the community," shared Mwafa Turjman and Imed Jmiai, franchisees of Sky Zone Lima. "We've spent the last few weeks training an incredibly talented team, and there's no doubt this will be the must-visit location for families starting this holiday season."

The newest park for the family entertainment company will have a wide range of attractions including the Toddler Court, the perfect play area for Sky Zone's youngest jumpers; springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park; elaborate Warrior Courses where guests can put their skills to the test, and more.

"With the region's family-oriented community and a growing demand for active play destinations, we are excited to bring a new Sky Zone to Ohio," stated Mike Revak, Chief Business Officer of Sky Zone. "We are closing out 2023 by opening another fantastic park and are looking forward to even more openings in 2024."

Looking for a place to host your next event? Elevate the way you celebrate this holiday season, whether it's a birthday, team, school or holiday party! With set up, clean up and hosting provided, families and kids can focus on epic play and making unforgettable memories. Parents can also keep their kids in on the action with memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events.

With ambitious expansion plans, Sky Zone is actively seeking community and business leaders to join its growing list of franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and its offerings, please visit www.skyzone.com.

