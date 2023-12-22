Sky Zone Jumps into Lima with New Park Opening

News provided by

Sky Zone

22 Dec, 2023, 09:01 ET

Premier Active Play Brand Brings Bounce-off-the-Walls Fun Just in Time for Winter Break

LIMA, Ohio, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader of the indoor active entertainment industry, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first park in Lima, Ohio. Located at 1730 N Union Street in the Northland Plaza, the opening marks Sky Zone's ninth location in Ohio. Owned and operated by local entrepreneurs, Mwafa Turjman and Imed Jmiai, the over 20,000 square foot park has transformed the former recreational sports center into an ultimate destination for fun.  

"We started this year unveiling our ambitious plans to establish the new park in Lima and it brings us immense joy to open our doors to the community," shared Mwafa Turjman and Imed Jmiai, franchisees of Sky Zone Lima. "We've spent the last few weeks training an incredibly talented team, and there's no doubt this will be the must-visit location for families starting this holiday season."

The newest park for the family entertainment company will have a wide range of attractions including the Toddler Court, the perfect play area for Sky Zone's youngest jumpers; springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park; elaborate Warrior Courses where guests can put their skills to the test, and more.

"With the region's family-oriented community and a growing demand for active play destinations, we are excited to bring a new Sky Zone to Ohio," stated Mike Revak, Chief Business Officer of Sky Zone. "We are closing out 2023 by opening another fantastic park and are looking forward to even more openings in 2024."

Looking for a place to host your next event? Elevate the way you celebrate this holiday season, whether it's a birthday, team, school or holiday party! With set up, clean up and hosting provided, families and kids can focus on epic play and making unforgettable memories. Parents can also keep their kids in on the action with memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events. 

With ambitious expansion plans, Sky Zone is actively seeking community and business leaders to join its growing list of franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and its offerings, please visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone: 
Sky Zone is the active play destination encouraging everyone to Play Every Day. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises over 250 parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its more than 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments while experiencing Sky Zone's signature smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

SOURCE Sky Zone

Also from this source

High Flying Fun Coming to Irvine and Fullerton with Sky Zone's New Multi-Unit Franchise Deal

Sky Zone, the premier indoor active entertainment destination, announced today it has entered into a new multi-unit franchise agreement with a new...

Just in Time for the Holidays, Sky Zone Opens Doors at New Park in Temecula, CA

Sky Zone, the premier indoor active entertainment destination, is thrilled to announce today the official opening of its newest location in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Travel

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.