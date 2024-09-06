Sky Zone Jumps into Westmont with New Park Opening

Indoor active entertainment leader strengthens Chicagoland presence with latest addition

WESTMONT, Ill., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the premier indoor active entertainment destination, is excited to announce the opening of its latest park in Westmont, Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 7. Located at 52 East Ogden Ave. within the Westmont Plaza former Hobby Lobby, the new park marks Sky Zone's ninth location in the greater Chicago metro area, with additional locations in Schaumburg, Arlington Heights and Lincoln Park underway.

To celebrate, Sky Zone Westmont is set to host a grand opening event on Sept. 21. Open to the public, the celebration will include free jump offers, a live DJ, ribbon cutting ceremony with local officials, giveaways, games and more.

"As a father of seven and a lifelong advocate for providing enriching environments for children, I'm thrilled to bring Sky Zone to Westmont," said Sky Zone franchise owner, Dr. Steve Shaqra. "Our new park will offer a safe and exciting space where kids can unleash their energy, build friendships and enjoy quality time away from screens. It's incredibly rewarding to create a place where families can come together for fun and physical activity, and we can't wait to welcome the community beginning Sept. 7!"

With over 30,000 square feet, Sky Zone Westmont redefines the trampoline park experience, featuring a diverse array of attractions for guests of all ages. Highlights include springy Air Courts that give guests an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring goals, a Soft Play area ideal for the youngest jumpers, a Zip Line for the most fearless fliers and an interactive Multi Ball that gives players an interactive experience, among other exciting amenities.

"Sky Zone Westmont's opening is a testament of our dedication to expanding our presence and meeting the needs of families in metro Chicago and beyond," said President of Sky Zone Franchise Group Mike Revak. "As we continue to pursue ambitious growth goals for 2024, we're excited to introduce active play to the vibrant community of Westmont."

In addition to enjoying the countless activities, guests can host the ultimate birthday celebration, team event or school function in one of Sky Zone Westmont's party rooms – with set up, clean up and hosting all included. Sky Zone also offers parents cost-saving options like memberships that provide kids with daily access, parents with exclusive savings and families with access to members-only events.

Entrepreneurs interested in joining the rapid growth at Sky Zone are encouraged to learn more about the brand and its offerings, at skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind to now being the top destination for active play offering its 500,000+ members over 60 smile-inducing attractions. The brand encourages families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings and after-school activities each year. Sky Zone caters to kids under 12 through thoughtful programming in a clean and safe environment. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

