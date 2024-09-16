Sky Zone Launches Limited Edition SkySocks Line Featuring St. Jude Patient Art During September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Sky Zone has committed $750,000 to St. Jude over three years. The socks will be available at participating Sky Zone locations starting Sept. 16 in honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, with 10 cents from the sale of each pair of socks benefitting St. Jude.

"Every child deserves to experience the joy of play. Supporting the work that St. Jude Children's Research Hospital does is one way we can help ensure that for children around the world," said Shawn Hassel, CEO of Sky Zone. "We are deeply inspired by the creativity and resilience of their patients and are excited to see their artistic talents brought to life. Sky Zone has long served as a beacon of fun and hope for many – I know these socks will bring even more joy to our parks for both our guests and team members."

Art therapy plays a crucial role in the comprehensive treatment plans at St. Jude, where child life specialists help kids to play, express themselves and care for their mental health throughout their time at St. Jude. When families, supporters and researchers walk the halls of St. Jude, patient art greets them through displays in hallways and common areas.

"We're incredibly grateful for this new partnership and generous three-year commitment from our friends at Sky Zone that will help advance the mission of St. Jude and bring the joy of patient art to supporters around the country," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "All kids facing catastrophic illness should be given the quality care they deserve. Through partnerships like this, St. Jude can provide that care and focus on what matters most – accelerating treatments and cures across the globe."

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. To find your local Sky Zone and secure your pair of limited edition SkySocks, visit www.skyzone.com.

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind to now being the top destination for active play offering its 500,000+ members over 60 smile-inducing attractions. The brand encourages families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings and after-school activities each year. Sky Zone caters to kids under 12 through thoughtful programming in a clean and safe environment. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on X , Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

