Sky Zone Partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of America to Offer Big Fun While Doing Good

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of International Day of Friendship and to further the brand's commitment to "Do Good," Sky Zone (www.skyzone.com) begins today a nationwide, year-long partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of America. The partnership reflects Sky Zone's belief in the power of play and offers buy-one-get-one-free 90-minute jump passes to BBBS matches, which will enable Bigs to get free jump time for their Littles.

The 115-year-old BBBS organization provides meaningful mentoring relationships between youth and adult volunteers to help unlock the incredible potential BBBS believes is inherent to all children. To help further this mission, Sky Zone is providing cost-effective access to its wall-to-wall aerial action environment for Bigs and Littles to enjoy active play together.

"Through this partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters, we are proud to stand by one of Sky Zone's core pillars of 'Do Good' within the communities that we serve," said Jeff Platt, CEO of Sky Zone. "All of us at Sky Zone are committed to helping children reach their full potential through the benefits of active play, and we are excited to be able to provide Bigs and Littles a safe, fun place to spend time together and make an impact on each other's lives."

"Big Brothers Big Sisters is jumping for joy over our partnership with Sky Zone. There are lots of great memories to be made," said Pam Iorio, CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

To recognize the dedication and relationships between matches, each year BBBS acknowledges both a Big Brother and Big Sister of the year. The winners are chosen through a nomination process from more than 150,000 matches and must be in a current, active match with the same Little for more than two years and have demonstrated significant impact for the Little, as well as improvements in the Little's social and emotional state.

This year's winners are Hugo Mantilla of Florida and Jeanne Edwards of New Jersey who each have provided outstanding mentorship and they, along with their Littles, will be receiving gift cards to Sky Zone to keep the fun jumping!



"At Sky Zone, we are dedicated to expanding on the ways we can help within our communities," said Josh Cole, CMO of Sky Zone. "The new buy-one-get-one program, and the annual Big Brother and Big Sister of the year recognition, are the initial of many opportunities to support the organization with programs that focus on providing an uplifting, positive environment where children can thrive."

To learn more about Sky Zone's growing partnership with BBBS, visit www.skyzone.com/partnerships. For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters, please visit www.bbbs.org.

About Sky Zone, LLC

Founded in 2004, Sky Zone has grown its unmatched indoor trampoline experience to more than 200 franchises across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Australia, United Kingdom, Norway, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Colombia. The originator in creating innovative ways to play, Sky Zone provides an unmatched active environment in which people come alive and live joyously in the moment with gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions that include Freestyle Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball, Warrior Courses, Warped Walls and more. The franchise has been awarded various accolades, including being ranked the second Fastest Growing Franchise by Inc., the second Smartest Growing Brand by Franchise Times, 53 on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500 list, 273 on the 2015 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 152 on the 2014 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, and 55 on the Forbes America's Most Promising Companies list. For more information on the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been matching youth in meaningful, enduring, professionally supported mentoring relationships with adult volunteers who defend their potential and help them achieve their biggest possible futures. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. In the past 10 years, with 270 affiliates in all 50 states, Big Brothers Big Sisters has served nearly 2 million children. Learn how to get involved at www.BigBrothersBigSisters.org.

Big Brother of the Year Bio

Hugo Mantilla is the Big Brother of Little Brother Luis and the 2019 Big Brother of the Year. The two have been matched for nine years and enjoy cooking, playing tennis, and talking in the car. Luis was also a part of Hugo's wedding. When Luis grows up, he wants to be just like his Big Brother, Hugo.

Big Sister of the Year Bio

Jeanne Edwards is the Big Sister of Little Sister Emily and the 2019 Big Sister of the Year. The two have been matched for three years and enjoy fishing, boating, and playing with Jeanne's dogs. They also have done adventurous things like zip-lining, flying in a tiny airplane, and rappelling down the side of a building for charity. Emily is so thankful for Jeanne standing by her side and providing her encouragement over the years.

