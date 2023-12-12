Sky Zone Set to Soar into Hartford, CT

New Agreement Promises to Bring More Fun for Residents in the Tri-State Area

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, confirmed its plans to open a new park in the city of Hartford, CT. The new franchise agreement will bring the third Sky Zone to the state of Connecticut, joining existing destinations in Trumbull and Norwalk, and further solidifies the brand's commitment to providing unparalleled experiences and endless family fun across the Tri-State Area.

Mike Revak, Chief Business Officer at Sky Zone, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture, saying, "We can't wait to bring the Sky Zone experience to the vibrant city of Hartford alongside a set of wonderful franchisees." He continued, "Throughout 2023, we have received an unparalleled amount of interest from those looking to invest in the active entertainment industry and we look forward to continuing our expansion in 2024 and beyond."

Poised to become a hub of excitement for Hartford residents, the new park will feature bounce-off-the-walls fun synonymous with Sky Zone. Giving children the freedom to run, jump and play, Sky Zone features innovative attractions such as Ninja Courses that spark friendly competition; the Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; Drop Zones that provide a soft landing for our most fearless fliers; interactive iWalls that immerse players in a full-body play experience; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park.

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthday, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included – and parents can keep their kids in on the action with memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events.

In addition to expanding Sky Zone's east coast presence, the new park will generate a wide variety of employment opportunities and provide at least 60 jobs to enthusiastic individuals eager to be part of the Sky Zone family.  

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone visit www.skyzone.com

About Sky Zone:
Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises over 250 parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its more than 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments while experiencing Sky Zone's signature smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

