SKY ZONE TO BRING ACTIVE PLAY TO ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS

Local Entrepreneurs to Develop Largest Indoor Entertainment Brand in Greater Chicago

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today announced Srinivas Reddy Kusam, Sumanth Boyina and Srinivasa Reddy Vanukuri will open a new Sky Zone in Arlington Heights, IL., further strengthening the industry leader's presence within the Chicago market.

"We were searching for a franchise opportunity that created a fun and engaging activity for families," said, Srinivas Reddy Kusam, Sumanth Boyina and Srinivasa Reddy Vanukuri, Sky Zone franchisees. "Within the thriving active entertainment industry, we chose Sky Zone based on the company's proven track record of success and remarkable unit economics. We look forward to opening this park and becoming a gathering place for the community."

For nearly 20 years, Sky Zone has been at the forefront of innovating and reinventing the family entertainment center industry. Constantly modernizing, the category-leader offers a collection over 60 attractions at its network of parks around the country. Sky Zone offers something for everyone, including the Toddler Zone perfect for kids under the age of six, Air Courts that give tricks and sports a boost for kids and teens, and thrilling Slick Slides (exclusive to Sky Zone) that offer an exhilarating free-fall along with a social media-worthy landing. In addition to monthly memberships, Sky Zone offers birthday parties, fundraising events, school field trips, corporate outings, and countless opportunities to make memorable moments.

"As our industry continues to grow, interest from entrepreneurs in developing Sky Zone franchises has never been higher," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Park Operations. "We are thrilled to welcome Srinivas, Sumanth and Srini to the network as they expand Sky Zone's footprint in the greater Chicago area."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and to become a franchisee, please visit: www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone :

Sky Zone, founded in 2004, is the global leader in indoor active entertainment. Offering nearly unlimited ways to play for its 40+ million yearly visitors and half a million park members, Sky Zone helps families make memorable moments with more than 60 smile-inducing attractions. The award-winning franchise also elevates celebrations from ordinary to extra, hosting millions of kids at unforgettable birthdays and parties every year. As the largest brand offering the latest and greatest activities and attractions, Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids, and kids at heart. For more information about the franchise, to find your local park, or to learn about becoming a franchisee, visit www.skyzone.com.

