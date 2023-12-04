Sky Zone to Bring Epic Play to Sykesville, MD

Leading Family Entertainment Company to Deepen Its Mid-Atlantic Roots with Eighth Maryland Park

SYKESVILLE, Md., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, announced today they will be opening a new park in Sykesville, MD. This will be the first Sky Zone location operated by partners Victor Akinwale; Kunle Adedeji; Wole Ikotun; Kenny Roluga; and Bode Fuwa—a group of entrepreneurs and experts in the field of sales, marketing, customer service, and more. Sky Zone Sykesville will mark the company's eighth park in Maryland and serve Sykesville, Ellicott City, Owings Mills and the surrounding communities.

"Most of our franchisee group lives locally, with our children going to neighborhood schools, and we're thrilled at the opportunity to bring the foremost family entertainment brand to families in the community we know and love," said Victor Akinwale, Sky Zone franchisee. "With all the support we've received from Sky Zone in our journey so far, we're sincerely looking forward to joining such a vibrant and growing network of franchisees."

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone gives children freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including Ninja Courses that spark friendly competition; the Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; Drop Zones that provide a soft landing for our most fearless fliers; interactive iWalls that immerse players in a full-body play experience; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park.

"This year, our company has seen rapid national expansion as a result of the booming demand in the active play sector both from consumers and among franchisees," said Mike Revak, Chief Business Officer of Sky Zone. "As we remain focused on growth heading into the new year, it's always such a pleasure welcoming seasoned and enthusiastic professionals like this Sykesville group into the Sky Zone family."

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthday, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events.

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises over 250 parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its over 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments while experiencing Sky Zone's signature smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

SOURCE Sky Zone