Sky Zone to Debut Exclusive, Limited-Edition Commemorative Crocs

Custom Sky Zone Crocs Classic Clog Celebrating 20 Years of Fun, Includes Unique "Play Rules Here" Jibbitz Charm

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment, is marking its 20th anniversary in style with the release of limited-edition Sky Zone Crocs. Meant to capture the excitement and energy of the brand's two decades of bringing fun to communities across the nation, the design is inspired by the springs on the brand's most iconic and loved attraction – the trampolines. Starting today, the Sky Zone 20th Anniversary Custom Crocs, featuring an exclusive "Play Rules Here" Jibbitz charm, will be available at participating Sky Zone parks nationwide.

Sky Zone debuts limited-edition Crocs in honor of 20th anniversary

"Determining a commemorative item for Sky Zone's 20-year milestone was simple," said Shawn Hassel, CEO of Sky Zone. "So many of our guests are loyal Crocs fans and fill the shoe cubbies with their Crocs before they go play in the arena. This custom clog offers a new way to connect the Sky Zone and Crocs experiences, for super fans and trendsetters everywhere."

The new Sky Zone footwear, crafted in the brand's signature orange and blue colors, pays homage to the different trampoline-centered attractions where guests make memories in the arena. Each pair comes with a Jibbitz charm that features the Sky Zone motto, "Play Rules Here," an ode to the company's origins.

As the perfect follow-up to the recent SkySocks launch honoring St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, Sky Zone invites guests to embrace the fun of the "Crocs with Socks" trend. The Sky Zone Crocs pair perfectly with the new St. Jude SkySocks where 10 cents from the sale of each pair of socks benefit St. Jude. Together, the new Sky Zone Crocs and SkySocks offer functionality with purpose, enhancing the Sky Zone experience while also supporting St. Jude's mission.

The Sky Zone Crocs will be available in big kid / adult sizes, starting from $70 in-park only. For more information on the limited-edition Sky Zone Crocs and where to find your local Sky Zone park, please visit skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind to now being the top destination for active play offering its 500,000+ members over 60 smile-inducing attractions. The brand encourages families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings and after-school activities each year. Sky Zone caters to kids under 12 through thoughtful programming in a clean and safe environment. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

