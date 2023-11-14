Sky Zone to Expand Thriving California Presence with New Chino Hills Location

With 29 Locations Currently Open in California, the Multi-Unit Franchisees Plan to Develop Sky Zone's Southern California Footprint

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today announced a new franchise agreement to enter Chino Hills, California. The multi-unit franchise operators and entrepreneurs – comprised of Irfan Ahmed, Faisal Zia, and Farhan Qadri, will be opening the Chino Hills park together, marking their fifth location. The team currently operates parks across New Jersey and Southern California with one more in development.

"Our team has had an incredibly exciting year, and we are thrilled to venture into our fifth territory with the development of a Sky Zone park in Chino Hills, California," said Faisal Zia, Farhan Qadri, and Irfan Ahmed, Sky Zone Franchisees. "Earlier this year we announced development plans in San Bernadino, and with the continued success of our existing locations, we look forward to expanding our investment with Sky Zone. Overall, it's a testament to the incredible partnership and we are eager to bring the ultimate active entertainment experience to another community."

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone gives children freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including Ninja Courses that spark friendly competition; the Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; Drop Zones that provide a soft landing for our most fearless fliers; interactive iWalls that immerse players in a full-body play experience; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park.

"Recognizing the booming demand for the active play sector in California, we are delighted to see our existing franchisees eagerly expanding their portfolios with Sky Zone," shared Mike Revak, Chief Business Officer of Sky Zone. "It's truly a pleasure working with such dedicated franchisees, and we are excited to further expand in the dynamic Southern California market, exemplified by our upcoming park in Chino Hills."

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthday, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events.

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises over 250 parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its nearly 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments while experiencing Sky Zone's signature smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

