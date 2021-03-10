Sky Zone Wants to Help Celebrate Birthdays Big in 2021

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park and part of the CircusTrix family of brands that continue to push the limits in new active entertainment experiences, is offering $100 off our unforgettable birthday party experience at all currently open U.S. and Canadian locations. This limited time offer is valid for parties hosted by August 31st, 2021 but you must book between March 10th – March 17th (Terms & conditions apply, see local park for details at www.skyzone.com/locations).

Sky Zone

"We're excited to invite Guests back to our parks to enjoy the Sky Zone birthday party experience they know and love," said Josh Cole, CMO of Sky Zone. "While Sky Zone helped Guests celebrate with Virtual Birthday Parties last year, we look forward to having them in our parks to enjoy their special day engaging in fun, active play with friends and family."

To ensure the health and well-being of all Guests and Team Members, Sky Zone locations are operating with reduced capacity to enable social distancing and stringent cleaning measures, including daily disinfectant spraying or fogging of the entire park using products that meet the EPA criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Learn more about the health and cleanliness measures, visit: www.skyzone.com/cleanliness

Sky Zone's over 200+ locations worldwide provide Guests with an unmatched active play experience. The parks include a multitude of gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions that include SkySlam, Ultimate Dodgeball, Challenge Zones, Ninja Warrior Courses, and many others. Guests are also able to take advantage of Membership offerings to enjoy these attractions again and again as well as gain access to special Member benefits. Sky Zone parks are an entertainment destination for Guests of all ages - combining unconventional fitness and tons of fun.

Sky Zone is headquartered in Los Angeles at 1201 W. 5th Street, T-900 Los Angeles, CA 90017. To learn more about Sky Zone please visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone, LLC

Sky Zone believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative. Founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park, Sky Zone provides an unparalleled environment in which people live joyously in the moment with gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions. Always searching for new ways to play, Sky Zone has evolved beyond its roots into a Trampoline Park+, an active entertainment experience featuring Ninja Warrior Courses, Climbing Walls, Zip Lines and more attractions along with a commitment to positively impacting local communities. Sky Zone has expanded to more than 200 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, United Kingdom, Norway, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Kuwait, Guatemala, and Colombia. Sky Zone also launched the first trampoline park at sea, onboard the Carnival Panorama. Recent awards and accolades received include being named to 2020 Franchise Times Top 200+, Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500, Entrepreneur's Top Global Franchises and among the outlet's list of leading franchise organizations best positioned for growth in uncertain times. The Sky Zone experience has been featured in movies and TV shows like The Bachelorette and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Sky Zone is part of CircusTrix, the world's largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline and active entertainment parks with a network of more than 300 global locations. For franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com/franchise.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Lauren Newhouse / Alicia O'Connell

213.225.4434

[email protected]

www.konnectagency.com

SOURCE Sky Zone