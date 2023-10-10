Sky Zone's Newest Park Now Open in Louisville

News provided by

Sky Zone

10 Oct, 2023, 09:01 ET

Leading Active Entertainment Company Expands Southeast Presence with Second Kentucky Location

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today announced the opening of its newest location in Louisville, KY. Located at 4200 Outer Loop in the neighborhood of Okolona, the park marks a significant milestone as Sky Zone's second location in the state of Kentucky—bolstering the brand's presence in the southeast region and further highlighting its dedication to growth in both established and emerging markets. 

"We're absolutely thrilled to unveil a new and exhilarating indoor play experience to the Louisville community," Vimal and Jiya Patel, Franchise Owners of Sky Zone Louisville. "Opening our doors is a momentous occasion, and we can't wait to invite residents into this new location for family-friendly fun that everyone can enjoy!"

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone Louisville gives children the freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; Ninja Course that sparks friendly competition; interactive Multiball that immerses players in a full-body play experience; thrilling Drop Slide that offers an exhilarating ride with a social media-worthy landing; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park. 

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthdays, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events.

"As the demand for family fun destinations continues to increase, we're working to bring the excitement of Sky Zone to even more communities," said Mike Revak, Chief Business Officer for Sky Zone. "Through our growing number of dedicated franchisees, we are seeing unparalleled growth and look forward to opening many new parks across the US."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone, visit www.skyzone.com.  

About Sky Zone
Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises over 250 parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its nearly 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments while experiencing Sky Zone's signature smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

SOURCE Sky Zone

Also from this source

Sky Zone to Expand Presence in Seattle Metro

Sky Zone to Expand Presence in Seattle Metro

Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, announced today it will be opening a new location in the Seattle suburb of...
Sky Zone Set to Bring Active Fun to Chicagoland

Sky Zone Set to Bring Active Fun to Chicagoland

Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, announced today it will be opening a new Chicago location in Q2 of 2024. Located at ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Travel

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.