SkyBitz Introduces the ST705 Radar Monitor: A C1D1, Non-Invasive Solution for Accurate, Real-Time Tank Monitoring

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyBitz, an AMETEK business and a leader in intelligent tank monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of the SmartTank ST705 Radar Monitor, a C1D1-certified, non-invasive, non-contact liquid-level sensor engineered to provide accurate, real-time visibility across fuel, chemical, lubricant, waste oil, and other industrial fluid applications.

Fully integrated with the SmartTank Portal and the Tank Installer Mobile App, the ST705 offers rapid installation, reliable connectivity, and actionable data insights that help operators streamline routes, improve inventory planning, and reduce operational inefficiencies.

"The ST705 Radar Tank Monitor sets a new standard for monitoring by combining safety, simplicity, and precision," said Scott Hutchinson, Director of Product at SkyBitz. "With its non-invasive installation option and seamless integration into our SmartTank ecosystem, customers can achieve real-time visibility without compromising safety or operational efficiency."

A Safer, More Versatile Approach to Tank Measurement

The ST705 eliminates chemical compatibility concerns through its non-contact design while supporting a broad range of tank materials and shapes, including cylindrical, rectangular, horizontal, stackable, and tote configurations.

Key performance highlights:

C1D1 & ATEX safety certifications for hazardous environments

for hazardous environments Highly accurate radar performance : ±0.78 in. accuracy with a detection range from 3.2 inches to 13 ft.

: ±0.78 in. accuracy with a detection range from 3.2 inches to 13 ft. Supports diverse tank fluids , including gasoline, diesel, DEF, chemicals, lubricants, additives, heating oil, waste oil, and water

, including gasoline, diesel, DEF, chemicals, lubricants, additives, heating oil, waste oil, and water Durable IP68-rated housing built with UV-stabilized PVDF and polypropylene for long-term outdoor performance

built with UV-stabilized PVDF and polypropylene for long-term outdoor performance Up to 10 years of battery life for minimal maintenance

for minimal maintenance Global Cat-M1 cellular connectivity using 1NCE SIM coverage across North America, Europe, and Australia

Fast, Guided Installation Through the Tank Installer App

The Bluetooth-enabled ST705 can be activated in seconds through the Tank Installer Mobile App, which provides step-by-step workflows for setup, verification, and onboarding.

Customers benefit from:

Simple BLE activation and guided configuration

Near real-time validation of tank readings

Instant synchronization with the SmartTank Portal

Support for enterprise onboarding, including bulk tank imports and asset transfers

Enhanced Operational Efficiency Through the SmartTank Ecosystem

When paired with the SmartTank Portal, the ST705 unlocks powerful fleet-wide monitoring and analytics capabilities, including:

Real-time level visibility and early-warning alerts

Predictive forecasting based on usage patterns

Centralized dashboards for multi-site operations

Installation services and project management support for larger deployments

Availability

The SkyBitz ST705 Radar Monitor is available through authorized SkyBitz distributors and customer success teams starting today.

For more information, visit: https://www.skybitz.com/smarttank-st705-radar

See how it works: https://www2.skybitz.com/RadarMonitoring.

For sales inquiries, visit: www.skybitz.com/contact-sales

About SkyBitz

SkyBitz provides real-time tank monitoring solutions that improve operational workflow and increase route efficiency. With applications designed to aggregate data from tanks of all shapes and sizes, our robust software supports customers across multiple industries including gas, water, chemical, and petroleum. With SkyBitz solutions, organizations can achieve operational efficiency and increase profit margins.

SkyBitz Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telular Corporation, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME), a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $7 billion.

