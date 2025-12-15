Skyblue Analytics Announces Strategic Investment Round to Expand Global Coverage

Round Participation Led by Key Industry Experts and Regional Players

Funding to Drive AI Expansion Effort and Further Regional Coverage

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyblue Analytics ("SBA"), a fintech infrastructure company modernizing the way brokers, banks, and financial institutions build investment platforms, today announced a strategic funding round led by key partners including Merchant Seven ("M7"), A3 Mercados, Matba Rofex, PrimaryX and Draper Angels LATAM. The funding will accelerate Skyblue's mission to enable any financial institution to become a fintech in weeks, not years.

"These partnerships go far beyond capital," explained Sebastian Musso, Founder and CEO of Skyblue Analytics. "They represent a collective belief that LATAM can leapfrog a decade of slow progress and that Skyblue Analytics is the infrastructure partner to make this seismic change happen."

While the U.S. fintech market has rapidly evolved, the LATAM financial sector remains close to a decade behind in infrastructure modernization. SBA's front-end solutions and infrastructure teams bridge that gap by allowing regional and global financial institutions to integrate multi-market trading, analytics, and portfolio tools in record time.

"Modernization of client portals, applications, and trading toolkits should be something teams enjoy upgrading, not a painful process that can take months or years and millions of dollars in investment," added Musso. "We are changing that today."

This year, the company has gone beyond LATAM with the expansion into Europe and the US, adding high performance trading apps, and prop trading groups to their technology portfolio. In Argentina, Skyblue achieved a major milestone by co-developing a next-generation investment platform with A3 Mercados subsidiary (Primary), which now powers over 75+ retail brokers in the country.

"It's time for LATAM to modernize their financial technology stack," said Pierce Crosby, Founder and Managing Partner at Merchant Seven. "Together with Skyblue, we are pushing to develop the next-gen platforms and enabling LATAM investors to access all of the U.S. equity market through a single integration."

Skyblue has created an ecosystem of three core technologies designed for speed, scalability, and intelligence for all of its customers:

Multi-market integration: Seamless connectivity across U.S. and Latin American exchanges and brokers.



White-label platforms: Fully customizable web, mobile, and desktop experiences deployable within weeks, with similarly world-class backend infrastructure.



AI-enabled investment platforms: The first B2B solutions in the region that integrate conversational AI, capable of answering complex questions such as, "Which assets contributed most to my portfolio this week?" or alerting users to events like upcoming earnings.

In addition to these core components, Skyblue is also developing proprietary AI trading agents which allow clients to trade directly through natural language and voice prompts. Such a new model has yet to be seen in LATAM, and will move customer adoption much faster than previous desktop platforms. Customers can quickly chat with their AI agent to place trades, check portfolios, and more.

About Skyblue Analytics

Skyblue Analytics ( www.skyblueanalytics.com ) builds the technology backbone for modern financial institutions in LATAM. Through plug-and-play integrations, white-label platforms, and AI-powered investment tools, Skyblue Analytics empowers brokers, banks, and fintechs to deliver world-class user experiences faster than ever before. Founded in Uruguay and Argentina, Skyblue is redefining the future of digital finance in LATAM — one integration at a time.

