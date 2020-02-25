Skybox Security Delivers Enhanced Vulnerability Management Powered by Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skybox® Security , a global leader in cybersecurity management, today announced it's integrated with Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to expand vulnerability management for enterprises that deploy workloads across hybrid and cloud network environments. In addition, Skybox announces it's joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. The integration strengthens Skybox's vulnerability detection capabilities with the inclusion of critical data from Microsoft Defender ATP.

"Skybox's integration with Microsoft sets a new standard for corporate vulnerability detection and management," said Skybox Security VP of Global Channels, GSIs & Alliances Uri Levy. "Being tightly integrated with Microsoft Defender ATP puts us in a better position to help organizations cut through complexities that are inherent to vulnerability management. It also gives us the ability to enable best-in-class managed security services with enhanced vulnerability detection capabilities that meet the needs of cloud-first organizations head-on. Security teams will be in a much stronger position to confidently expand and adopt new innovations for their businesses."

"At Microsoft, we are always looking for new ways to help people to drive their organizations' digital transformation," said Tomer Teller, principal security program manager, Microsoft 365 Security at Microsoft. "The world's largest organizations, including our customers, need solutions that work well together. Microsoft and Skybox are tackling these integration challenges together, so CISOs can focus on their company's transformation."

Skybox collects, normalizes, and merges data in a central repository from more than 140 technology integrations including all of the major IT vulnerability scanning vendors and operational technology (OT) security vendors. Working with Microsoft Defender ATP, Skybox will gain access to an even broader range of data that will expand the efficacy of the solution's vulnerability detection and extend its reach further into multiple cloud services.

To read the tech brief, click here.

About Skybox Security

www.skyboxsecurity.com

Skybox provides the industry's broadest cybersecurity management platform to address security challenges within large, complex networks. By integrating with more than 140 networking and security technologies, the Skybox® Security Suite provides comprehensive attack surface visibility and the context needed for informed action. Our analytics, automation and intelligence improve the efficiency and performance of security operations in vulnerability and threat management and firewall and security policy management for the world's largest organizations.

