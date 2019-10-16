Skybox Security Earns 5-Star Review for Risk Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skybox® Security, a global leader in cybersecurity management solutions, has earned a five-star review in SC Magazine's Risk Management Group Test. This is one of several five-star reviews Skybox has received from the publication. Earlier this year, Skybox also took home SC Media's European award for Best Vulnerability Management Solution and its US award for Best Risk and Security Policy Management.

The review highlights several Skybox capabilities including:

Visibility into risk via attack surface modeling

Customizable risk scoring and accurate prioritization leveraging severity, exploitability, asset importance and exposure

Automated firewall management and continuous monitoring for optimization and compliance issues

Validation of security policy enforcement and on-demand reporting

"One thing this review really captures is Skybox's ability to analyze the attack surface in all its complexity and focus attention where it's needed most," said Skybox VP of Products Amrit Williams. "Risk management isn't just a check-the-box exercise — it requires a living knowledge of the organization and threat landscape as it changes to accurately identify and prioritize risk, and respond intelligently. Our solutions are automating and orchestrating those processes so that security teams not only know what to do but, in many cases, know Skybox is already handling those tasks for them."

The attack simulation feature of Skybox Vulnerability Control was called out as a particular strength, noting that it, "conducts millions of path analysis queries, providing a picture of overall asset exposure to help analysts define risk by understanding what exposure looks like."

Exposure analysis is indeed a feature that sets Skybox apart from other vendors, having the network context to determine if a vulnerable asset is exposed to a threat origin or protected by security controls. This delivers a sound business benefit by reducing the need for patches on adequately protected assets, or by identifying security controls to mitigate risk, increasing the value and impact of these solutions. As the review states, "Risk prioritization and asset classification put the focus where it is needed most."

To read the full review, click here.

About Skybox Security

www.skyboxsecurity.com

Skybox provides the industry's broadest cybersecurity management platform to address security challenges within large, complex networks. By integrating with more than 130 networking and security technologies, the Skybox® Security Suite provides comprehensive attack surface visibility and the context needed for informed action. Our analytics, automation and intelligence improve the efficiency and performance of security operations in vulnerability and threat management and firewall and security policy management for the world's largest organizations.

Tweet This:

.@SkyboxSecurity earns @SCMagazine 5-star review for #RiskManagement! "Provides complete visibility into risk by modeling the entire #attacksurface for insight into reducing risk and maintaining security posture through both automation and orchestration." https://bit.ly/2MdYTfm

© 2019 Skybox Security, Inc. All rights reserved. Skybox Security and the Skybox Security logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Skybox Security, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change at any time without prior notice.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Colleen Nichols

Director of Corporate Marketing for Skybox Security

colleen.nichols@skyboxsecurity.com

Allison + Partners for Skybox Security

United Kingdom: Daniel Couzens

+44 (0)20 7437 0227 | danielc@allisonpr.com

Germany: Stephanie Thoma

+49 (0)89 388 892 012| stephaniet@allisonpr.com



France: Xavier Delhôme

+33 1 41 31 75 09 | xavierd@allisonpr.com

SOURCE Skybox Security

Related Links

www.skyboxsecurity.com

