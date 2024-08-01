SKYBOXE Announces Collaboration with UScellular to Provide 5G Wireless Internet Access to Homes and Businesses

SKYBOXE to offer data plans via UScellular's network footprint;

Commitment to 5G underscores its potential to transform how consumers,

small businesses purchase broadband services

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYBOXE®, the company that's delivering on the promise of 5G, today announced that it has teamed with UScellular to provide 5G wireless broadband to consumers and businesses within UScellular's network footprint. This relationship positions SKYBOXE as a broadband internet service reseller offering UScellular's 5G services. This is SKYBOXE's first deal with a wireless carrier, establishing the company as a leader in innovative and accessible internet solutions.

SKYBOXE'S commitment to harnessing the power of 5G aims to transform how consumers and business access the internet, bringing unparalleled speed, reliability and connectivity to areas previously burdened by limited or no service. By operating as a UScellular reseller, SKYBOXE will be able to offer unlimited data plans of up to 800 gigabits of high-speed access per month to consumers and businesses in UScellular's markets throughout the USA.

"We set out to help bridge the digital divide, and with the advent of our 5G wireless broadband service offering, we are a step closer to turning this vision into reality," said Rob Shambro, CEO and co-founder of SKYBOXE. "This technology is not just about faster internet speeds; it's a lifeline for communities that have struggled to find reliable connectivity because we can bring our services into markets where traditional wired networks fail to reach. I'm excited that UScellular is working with us to pave the way so that everyone can participate in the digital economy, regardless of where they're located."

SKYBOXE is gearing up for the Q3 2024 launch of the SKYBOXE 5G Fixed Wireless Access Router, an innovative solution that delivers faster and more reliable download and upload speeds, compared with older wireless technologies. It's a single device that offers both gateway and routing functionality for added convenience and ease of setup and use.

About SKYBOXE

SKYBOXE is paving the way for 5G-enabled applications and services that extend far beyond mobile devices. The company offers a smart, powerful, all-in-one fixed wireless platform that delivers reliable broadband, combined with applications and video services, delivered via a wireless carrier rather than from a traditional ISP. SKYBOXE gives MVNOs and other network operators a way to expand their service offerings beyond the smart phone and into homes and businesses, underserved geographies, and new markets. SKYBOXE is based in the USA and offers domestic support. Visit us online at www.skyboxe.com or follow us: @skyboxe.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. You can review the SKYBOXE safe harbor disclaimer here: https://www.skyboxe.com/privacy/safe-harbor/ .

Applied Digital Research Corporation, dba SKYBOXE

SOURCE SKYBOXE