Skyboxe Receives FCC Certification for First-of-its-Kind Platform for High-Speed Internet and Applications via Wireless Data

Skyboxe, the company that's paving the way for 4G and 5G fixed wireless broadband, today announced that its smart edge computing platform, the Skyboxe Hub 4G, has received an equipment authorization from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The first-of-its kind Skyboxe solution is an all-in-one, applications-enabled platform that combines hardware, data connectivity, and entertainment and productivity software. It simplifies people's lives and saves them money by replacing or supplementing their traditional internet connections and by powering a plethora of use cases, including those for entertainment cord-cutters, remote workers, home automation and security, Internet of Things (IoT), integrated video communications, and more.

The Skyboxe platform is powered by Android TV™ and provides fixed, high-speed broadband and value-added services from a wireless carrier, rather than a traditional provider like a cable TV operator or ISP. It replaces a consumer's cable modem, Wi-Fi router, TV set-top box and mountains of wires with a smart, modern wireless hub powerful enough to manage that person's home network and connected devices.

Built with portability in mind, the inaugural Skyboxe product is designed for cord-cutters and remote workers. It can take the place of a consumer's existing cable internet and pay-TV bundle with its combination of live, local broadcast TV channels and free and subscription-based video-on-demand services. For the remote worker, it provides secure, isolated network access, separating business data from residential traffic.

"We're thrilled that Skyboxe has received its authorization from the FCC because it signifies that we will be bringing the platform to market imminently," said Jeff Allen, CEO of Skyboxe. "With our FCC ID in hand, we can now enter into trials with our wireless carrier partners and accelerate certifications with them as a 'BYOD' (bring your own device) that consumers will be able to purchase in the coming months. With Skyboxe, businesses and consumers will be able to combine their fixed and mobile data plans together to lower their total costs."

The FCC authorization approves the Skyboxe Hub 4G's data communications under Parts 22, 24, 27 and 90 of the FCC's rules, allowing the device to be marketed and sold in the U.S. It is expected to be available for purchase in the fall of 2020. Device and data service plan pricing will be announced at a later date. A no-obligation-to-buy waiting list is available today at www.skyboxe.com/signup.

