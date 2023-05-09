SKYBOXE Unveils 5G Fixed Wireless Access Router

New CPE solution enables MVNOs and operators to offer 5G-enabled in-home and in-business internet services to their customers

Earns certifications from AT&T, T-Mobile, FCC, and PTCRB, providing a high degree of wireless network compatibility

SARASOTA, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYBOXE®, the company that's delivering on the promise of 5G, today launched its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Router. Designed for deployment by mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and other operators, the router provides reliable high-speed fixed internet connectivity via 5G and LTE wireless networks.

The SKYBOXE 5G FWA Router is an innovative solution that delivers faster download and upload speeds, compared with older wireless technologies. Certified for use on AT&T and T-Mobile networks, it's a single device that offers gateway and routing functionality for added convenience and ease of use. Ideal for small- to medium-sized homes and businesses, RVs, and locations not served by traditional broadband services, the 5G FWA Router provides robust security, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), and easy initial set-up with no need for truck rolls.

"We're seeing widespread rollout of 5G networks by the major carriers," said Rob Shambro, CEO and co-founder of SKYBOXE. "With the new SKYBOXE 5G Router, MVNOs can get into the fixed internet services game. We're giving them a platform into homes and businesses that they didn't have access to before; one that expands their network reach and gives them a greater share of wallet through increased ARPU."

The SKYBOXE 5G Fixed Wireless Access Router is available for purchase directly from SKYBOXE. MVNOs interested in exploring how SKYBOXE can help them broaden their service offerings for their customers are invited to partner with SKYBOXE by signing up at www.skyboxe.com/solutions/forbusiness/mvno.

About SKYBOXE

SKYBOXE is paving the way for 5G-enabled applications and services that extend far beyond mobile devices. The company offers a smart, powerful, all-in-one fixed wireless platform that delivers reliable broadband, combined with applications and video services, delivered via a wireless carrier rather than from a traditional ISP. SKYBOXE gives MVNOs and other network operators a way to expand their service offerings beyond the smart phone and into homes and businesses, underserved geographies, and new markets. SKYBOXE is based in the USA and offers domestic support. Visit us online at www.skyboxe.com or follow us: @skyboxe.

