SkyBridge Arizona to Break Ground on New Hotel Development, Expanding the East Valley's Premier Aviation and Commerce Destination

"More than just a building, I'm driven by the lasting impact it will create. This project is a catalyst for new jobs, economic prosperity, better connectivity, and enduring value for the community," said Alan Picker, Director of Business Development at SkyBridge Arizona.

The new hotel will serve a campus that, when fully built out, will encompass up to 2.2 million square feet of aeronautical space, 2 million square feet of industrial and non-aeronautical product, and 270,000 square feet of commercial development — all within the East Valley sector of the Phoenix metropolitan area, one of the region's most active economic corridors.

"SkyBridge Mesa is positioned at the center of one of the most dynamic growth corridors in the entire country," said Ariel Picker, CEO of SkyBridge Arizona. "The professionals, executives, and industry leaders working in this corridor need world-class infrastructure around them — and that includes where they stay. This hotel is about completing the ecosystem we set out to build."

The addition of hotel products to the SkyBridge campus reflects a deliberate long-term vision. Under Ariel Picker's leadership, SkyBridge Arizona has built a development designed to serve the full operational lifecycle of its tenants — from hangars and warehousing to office and research facilities, and now hospitality. The goal, Picker has said, is for SkyBridge to function not just as a logistics address, but as a destination.

SkyBridge Arizona currently counts sister developments in Sonora, Miami, and Guanajuato, with the Mesa campus serving as its flagship property in the U.S. market.

"I also want to take a moment to recognize the partners, stakeholders, and local leadership who have made this possible: the airport authorities, the City of Mesa, and the State of Arizona. I also want to thank our amazing team; it is really a privilege to work with you," said Alan Picker. "Breaking ground on this hotel is a signal that SkyBridge is built for the long run — and that we believe deeply in what this part of Arizona is becoming."

About SkyBridge Arizona

SkyBridge Arizona is a premier aerospace and logistics hub located within the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona. Designed to streamline international trade and aviation operations, the project integrates airside access with advanced industrial infrastructure.

We've developed this platform with a focus on operational flow, long-term flexibility, and cross-border readiness—supporting the expansion of North America's aerospace corridor.

Peakair Developments

Rooted in experience-driven development and guided by a forward-thinking mindset, PEAKAIR doesn't just create buildings—we craft environments with soul, purpose, and precision.

Each project reflects an obsession with detail and a commitment to long-term value. Whether designing world-class resorts or pioneering the future of aerospace infrastructure, our work is driven by imagination, discipline, and intent.

Media Contact

Dan McDermott, ICR

[email protected]

SOURCE PeakAir Developments