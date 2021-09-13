SkyBridge Capital Launches A New Platform For NFT Art, Collectibles And Experiences

For the first package, Flatter, which will be separate from SkyBridge's alternative investment funds, will offer 140 bottles of rare whiskey adorned with a portrait of SALT founder Anthony Scaramucci created by French digital artist 8th Project. In addition to the whiskey bottle, which is signed by both artist and subject, the package includes a ticket to SALT 2022 and admission for two to a VIP dinner at SALT 2022 with the artist. A portion of proceeds will go to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

"I'm excited to introduce this new concept and to tie the first two pieces to the SALT conference, which was itself groundbreaking when first launched in 2009," Scaramucci said. "I've always wanted to be at the forefront of technological innovation, and this platform gives us an opportunity to make NFTs tangible by pairing them with one-of-a-kind collectables and experiences.

The whiskey bottles will be offered in three blocks, with the first block priced at 1.0 ETH, the second offered at 1.25 ETH and the third at 1.5 ETH. To simplify the buying process, Flatter will enable buyers to purchase with U.S. dollars. As of today, 1 ETH trades for $3,282.07.

For its second package, Flatter will offer five NFT SALT tickets, which feature the SALT logo adorned on a colorful salt shaker. The tickets will provide lifetime access to all domestic and international SALT conferences, including VIP treatment for each conference, VIP seating for entertainment events, green-room access, admission for two to a wine party, coffee with Anthony Scaramucci at the conference, a one-time "power breakfast" for two to be scheduled for each NFT holder in 2022 with Anthony Scaramucci, and an invite to SkyBridge Capital events.

Flatter will curate all packages offered through the platform, ensuring that they are of the highest caliber and offered through reputable partners. All Flatter transactions will also include a philanthropic component.

Following the SALT-themed NFT packages, Flatter expects to introduce a sports memorabilia-themed package later this month.

About Flatter

Flatter offers access to an exclusive, premium market in NFT art, collectibles and experiences. By partnering with premier brands, products and digital artists, Flatter is bridging the gap between the digital and real worlds, adding a new level of utility to this emerging art form. For more information, visit www.FlatterNFT.com.

