SkyBridge Enters Strategic Partnership with RWA Leader, Parcl

Parcl will leverage SkyBridge and SALT investor networks to accelerate growth within the institutional finance vertical

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parcl Ecosystem, the cornerstone of which is the Parcl Protocol, a decentralized real estate trading platform, announced today that it has entered into a strategic relationship with SkyBridge Capital, a global alternative investment firm specializing in financial technology, digital assets, venture capital and multi-manager solutions.

The Parcl Protocol which offers "city indexes" that allow users to gain exposure to the price movements of real estate markets across the globe, is backed by leading Web3 firms including Coinbase Ventures, Solana Ventures, Dragonfly and Archetype.

The Parcl team has pioneered the development of decentralized perpetual futures smart contracts allowing users with a Solana wallet and as little as $1 USDC to gain exposure to the world's largest market: real estate, through price indexes for specific cities and regions. Prices, based on median price per square foot/meter, update daily with real time market insights from Parcl Labs, a cutting-edge real estate data provider that generates highly accurate insights from reservoirs encompassing millions of data points. The decentralized trading platform operates without a central authority, running autonomously with non-custodial accounts and trades executed directly between users.

"The Parcl Ecosystem has developed a novel decentralized finance infrastructure to democratize access to global real estate investing," said Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner of SkyBridge Capital. "Transparent blockchain ledgers are revolutionizing finance, and we look forward to helping Parcl grow and expand its reach."

"SkyBridge has become a leader in building connections between traditional and decentralized finance, and we're thrilled to have them join Parcl's esteemed group of partners," said Trevor Bacon, Chief Executive Officer of Parcl. "We are excited to tap into the unique and powerful network behind SkyBridge and SALT to scale the Parcl platform."

About SkyBridge Capital

SkyBridge Capital is a global alternative investment firm specializing in financial technology, digital assets, venture capital and multi-manager solutions. The firm, founded by Anthony Scaramucci in 2005, has allocated over half of SkyBridge's assets under management to digital assets, an emerging asset class that is reshaping the future of finance.

About Parcl

Parcl is a DeFi protocol that allows users to trade the price movements of real estate markets around the world. Users can browse global real estate markets, gain detailed insights, and have the opportunity to either buy or short real estate markets based on whether they think real world property values will increase or decrease. To provide users with the most accurate and reliable data to trade on, the Parcl Protocol is powered by the Parcl Labs Price Feed, which represents the median price per square foot/meter, aggregated at either the city or neighborhood level, and updated daily. Parcl bridges traditional real estate investments with cutting-edge blockchain technology to provide data-driven solutions for modern investors.

