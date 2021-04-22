Skycatch announces new technology initiatives to achieve climate-resilient infrastructure globally.

This will continue to be important as countries focus their efforts here. To make renewable energies more resilient in the United States, the Biden administration made a plan to spend $2 trillion over four years to escalate the use of clean energy in the transportation, electricity, and building sectors, creating economic opportunities and strengthening infrastructure while also tackling climate change. Skycatch is also rapidly expanding across Asia and the Pacific Islands. The company plans to collaborate with ADB Ventures and its partners in Japan, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand to make infrastructure projects — including those for renewable energy — more resilient and leverage those solutions throughout the region.

"Asian Development Bank (ADB) aims to play a catalytic role to enable technology in infrastructure projects, which result in reduced carbon footprints and increased safety and operational efficiency," said ADB's Daniel Hersson in a recent TechCrunch article . "The enterprise-grade Skycatch technology for capturing, processing and analyzing high accuracy 3D drone data is a critical part to accomplishing that mission."

Skycatch's drone-based computer vision platform for the construction and mining industries reduces more than 30% of the rework by preventing design inconsistencies and providing complete transparency of projects.

"Companies can use digital twin technology to help detect and prevent mistakes from happening during the building process to minimize waste," said Sanz. "At Skycatch, we're on a mission to revolutionize operational and cost efficiency in infrastructure-related projects worldwide through our drone-based 3D computer vision technology."

Skycatch recently closed its Series C round funding , culminating in $25 million raised, led by ADB Ventures and Wavemaker Labs . Other new investors include I2BF Global Ventures , Falkon Ventures , and Gaingels .

"ADB's Sydney-based team is already piloting Skycatch drone-based technology in a project to create highly accurate digital twins of an infrastructure upgrade project during its construction phase," said Lotte Schou-Zibell, regional director of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Pacific Liaison and Coordination Office in Sydney. "This has the potential to use the technology throughout the entire life cycle of an infrastructure project, enabling project implementation that is safer and more efficient while avoiding rework and reducing the overall project carbon footprint."

About Skycatch

Skycatch is a drone data company based in the Bay Area founded in 2013 to provide aerial data capture, processing, visualization, and analysis tools to the world's largest companies on their most demanding work sites. Over 10,000 construction and mining sites in more than 20 countries, including Japan, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Australia, Canada, and the United States, use Skycatch's solutions. For more information, visit https://skycatch.com/ .

About ADB Ventures

Set up by the Asian Development Bank, ADB Ventures is its venture arm that supports and invests in early stage technology companies tackling large unsolved problems in emerging Asia. ADB Ventures typically invests across seed and early stages, providing leading technology companies with risk capital, deep insights, and networks. For more information, please visit https://ventures.adb.org/ .

About Wavemaker Partners

Wavemaker Partners is an early stage venture capital firm with dual headquarters in Los Angeles and Singapore. Wavemaker is one of the most active early stage investors in Southern California and Southeast Asia and has invested in more than 360 companies over the past 17 years. For more information, please visit https://wavemaker.vc/ .

For more information, please contact Maddie Hirsch, Senior PR Strategist at Influence & Co., at [email protected].

SOURCE Skycatch

Related Links

https://skycatch.com/

