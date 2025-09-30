Skycharger and Electric Era Launch Next-Generation Fast Charging Hub in Chula Vista

New 200 kW EV charging site to support drivers, fleets, and the grid

CHULA VISTA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skycharger , in partnership with Electric Era , today announced the commissioning of a new public fast-charging site at Palomar Valero, located at 873 Palomar Street in Chula Vista. The project represents a key milestone in the companies' ongoing collaboration to expand EV charging access along the I-5 corridor from Washington state to the Mexico border.

The new site is equipped with four dual-port fast chargers, each delivering 200 kilowatts of power, enabling up to eight vehicles to charge simultaneously. It also features a grid-tied battery energy storage system that supplements available grid power with 120 kW, helping to balance peak demand and manage time-of-use variations. By integrating charging and storage, the project provides drivers with reliable service while supporting local grid stability.

"This site is an important location, providing corridor charging for cross-border traffic, as well as local EV drivers from the neighboring communities of Chula Vista and National City," said Johannes Copeland, Chief Operating Officer of Skycharger. "By working with industry leaders like Electric Era, we're not only able to deliver advanced, battery-backed charging infrastructure today, but also to enable the transition to zero-emission transportation for both drivers and fleets across the region."

Electric Era provided a fully integrated fast charging solution, combining the charging dispensers, battery energy storage system, and energy management system that enables the site to operate with greater efficiency and resilience. Tait Services served as the EPC contractor, managing site construction and station installation. Together, the partners brought the site online to serve drivers and support grid stability in one of the nation's busiest transportation corridors.

"Building the next generation of EV infrastructure requires both speed and intelligence," said Kyler Schmitz, Chief Revenue Officer of Electric Era. "This site demonstrates how battery-backed fast charging can deliver dependable service to drivers while supporting utilities and communities. It's a model for what reliable, widespread EV charging should look like."

The commissioning of the Chula Vista site follows recent milestones in Williams, CA and Arlington, WA and marks the continued buildout of Skycharger's West Coast network, designed to ensure reliable charging access for both passenger and commercial EVs. In the San Diego region, Skycharger is also advancing development of electric fleet and drayage truck stop projects to accelerate the transition to zero-emission freight transportation, contributing towards State, local, and Port emissions reduction targets.

About Skycharger

Skycharger, a wholly owned subsidiary of Skyview Ventures, owns and operates a growing network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Established in 2013, the company owns and operates charging stations for light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and has stations operating in seven states. The network includes the West Coast Highway Corridor (WCHC) DC Fast Charging Network located at highway exits throughout California. The WCHC is the fourth largest DC fast charging network in California. The company recently began operations at its first fleet charging hub for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and is running over 100 trucks out of that hub. For more information, visit www.skycharger.com .

About Electric Era

With a vision to accelerate the world into the electric era of zero-emissions transportation through rapid innovations and market disruption, Electric Era is the only full-service EV charging solutions provider focused on the rapid deployment of highly reliable Level-3 DCFC systems at retail locations to grow and extend their retail space. Electric Era's patented battery-backed charging architecture and bespoke, private-label charging solutions deliver industry-leading power and reliability in a package that dramatically reduces installation time and energy costs. To learn more, go to ElectricEra.tech .

