SkyCoach Expands Roster with Game Account Sales

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyCoach, the go-to hub for boosts and coaching, announced the introduction of a new service - the sale of pre-built game accounts.

Players can now safely and effortlessly purchase high-level accounts for popular game titles like LoL, Valorant, Clash of Clans, Genshin Impact, Brawl Stars, Roblox, and Summoners War. The ready-made handles come with various unique items, achievements, high rankings, and character levels. SkyCoach ensures 100% satisfaction by selecting only the best and most experienced sellers with a proven track record.

This service appeals to busy players who want to skip the grind, collectors seeking rare in-game items, and streamers looking for high-level accounts. It's also an excellent opportunity for players to earn money by selling accounts they no longer need.

SkyCoach delivers a straightforward search and purchase process for enhanced convenience. Instead of scrolling up and down, users can easily filter accounts by various criteria, including rank, gear, and others. After purchase, the platform sends the login information to the buyer for a check-up. Each buyer benefits from a user protection gap, which allows them to login their new accounts to verify the order.

The SkyCoach marketplace opened doors with WoW and Destiny 2 services. Now, it caters to more than 15,000 gamers monthly, upgrading their gaming experience with eSports-level coaching and boosting services. Its high-quality service and customer satisfaction earned it an unparalleled Trustpilot rating of 4.8.

The platform boasts 500,000 monthly blog visitors and thousands of followers across established socials like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. The company increased its reach in 2023 by launching the first and only mobile app for coaching and game boosts. Its 100,000 downloads make the platform the preferred online destination for gamers seeking reliable solutions at competitive prices.

About SkyCoach

SkyCoach is a platform for boosting and coaching services founded in 2020. The https://skycoach.gg marketplace houses over 3,000 professionals and covers a comprehensive list of products for the most popular online titles. The list of perks available for purchase includes boosting, coaching, game accounts, resources, items, and more. So far, the website has helped over 200,000 happy buyers boost their character levels or receive assistance from pro players.

Media Contact:

Anastasia Runets

+375336735371

[email protected]

SOURCE SkyCoach