Skycoin Project Releases Hardware Development Kit (HDK) for New Cryptocurrency Wallet

SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skycoin Project is pleased to announce the release of a Skywallet Hardware Development Kit (HDK) to anyone interested in extending the functionality of Skywallet, Skycoin's sleek new hardware cryptocurrency wallet. The HDK is a developer-friendly version of the Skywallet, modified to facilitate programming and testing new code.

The Skywallet was made to support Skycoin (SKY) and Skycoin Coin Hours (SCH) out of the box, and a future firmware update will enable the Skywallet to hold additional major currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. But with thousands of cryptocurrency coins, tokens, and other assets available for trade, Skycoin wanted to ensure motivated developers had the opportunity to build support into Skywallet for their favourite cryptocurrency.

The support for additional cryptocurrencies may be accomplished using the HDK and then rolled out to Skywallet users in an optional firmware update, pending approval. The HDK may also be used to create applications that can run on Skywallet. For instance, if a developer wishes to use Skywallet as an authentication device, they could use the HDK to develop that functionality.

"We made Skywallet the most affordable hardware wallet on the market because we think crypto investors deserve the best security for their investment," said a spokesperson for the project. "We also know there are a lot of cryptocurrencies, and we wanted to give developers the chance to extend the power of Skywallet to their own favourite crypto coin or token."

The developer-friendly nature of Skywallet extends beyond the Hardware Development Kit to the firmware of the Skywallet itself, which is completely open-source. This means that the security of the Skywallet software may be verified by anyone who wishes to audit the code, because the complete codebase for the firmware is hosted in an open-source repository on GitHub.

More exciting hardware projects from Skycoin, including Skywire antennas and the next generation of Skyminers, will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

The Skywallet Hardware Development Kit is available to order online at store.skycoin.com beginning October 13, 2019.

About Skycoin:

Skycoin is bringing people what they want: a truly decentralized network without any central authority. Founded in 2011 by early developers of Bitcoin and Ethereum, Skycoin quickly grew into an ecosystem of exciting and ambitious projects, including Skywire, the new decentralized Internet; CX, a revolutionary fully-featured blockchain application programming language; and the cryptocurrency itself, Skycoin — simple to use, with virtually-free transactions that execute almost instantly.

In 2020, Skycoin will release a superior "web-of-trust" blockchain consensus algorithm called Obelisk, which solves the problems inherent to "proof-of-work" and "proof-of-stake" protocols, both of which are slowing down and compromising the integrity of other major cryptocurrencies.



For more background, please visit https://www.skycoin.com/.

