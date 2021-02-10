SkyCool Systems Awarded $3.5 Million From ARPA-E for Scaling Transformational Energy Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyCool Systems announced today that it was awarded $3.5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The funding will be used to further scale SkyCool's radiative cooling panels that reject heat into the depths of outer space in order to improve the efficiency of cooling systems.

"This funding will enable SkyCool to scale-up and deploy radiative sky cooling technology across the U.S.," said Eli Goldstein, SkyCool's CEO and Co-founder. "Together with our commercialization partners, we will work to deploy our radiative cooling panels directly with large supermarket chains, refrigerated warehouses and in other commercial cooling systems. We are thrilled to continue to work with ARPA-E to bring our innovative cooling solution to the market."

SkyCool Systems is a clean energy company focused on using radiative cooling as an efficiency add-on and replacement of traditional cooling systems. The company's radiative cooling panels significantly improve the efficiency of air conditioning and refrigeration systems by rejecting heat from condensers to the cold sky. At scale, energy efficiency technologies like SkyCool's will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, lower electricity production requirements from power plants, and improve the reliability of electrical grids.

SkyCool Systems received its competitive award through ARPA-E's Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential (SCALEUP) program. SCALEUP is a first-of-its-kind initiative that builds on ARPA-E's primary research and development (R&D) focus, supporting the scaling of high-risk and potentially disruptive new technologies across the full spectrum of energy applications. The program works to take promising energy technologies to the pre-pilot stage of the path to market and ultimately lead to realized commercial impact.

SkyCool Systems was founded in 2016. The company is dedicated to using its technology to bring efficient, climate-friendly cooling to all parts of the globe. For additional information about SkyCool Systems, please visit www.skycoolsystems.com.

