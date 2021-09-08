DENVER, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYDEX , a global leader in advanced impact mitigation and energy absorption solutions, today announced that the company has partnered with ArmorSource to enhance the company's combat helmets with state-of-the-art technology and a new generation of protection with the SKYDEX IsoFit Helmet Protection System.

SKYDEX and ArmorSource Partner on Helmet Technology Innovation to Protect Military and Law Enforcement Communities SKYDEX

A strategic move that will revolutionize the tactical helmet industry, SKYDEX and ArmorSource will combine forces to bring their best-in-class solutions and technologies together to create a helmet that features a custom fit liner and unbeatable protection for military and law enforcement communities. As a leading manufacturer of tactical helmets, ArmorSource is well equipped to leverage the new SKYDEX IsoFit system and lead the next generation of helmet protection.

"SKYDEX is proud to partner with a like-minded company that shares a similar standard of excellence and purpose to create solutions that protect people," said Alvaro Vaselli, President and CEO of SKYDEX. "Between the recent advancements that ArmorSource has made with its helmet shell technology and our innovations in designing an unrivaled fit and impact protection, our solutions will help reshape the future of helmet protection on a global scale."

The SKYDEX IsoFit Helmet Protection System features superior impact protection with an industry-leading energy-absorption pad system that can be easily integrated into any tactical helmet. With a patented micro-adjustment system, the IsoFit liner provides a customized fit and unmatched helmet stability to minimize distractions while users are in action. An added benefit includes open-airflow, designed to keep heads cool and dry in hot environments, combined with superior protection and fit. All of these elements offer users a safer and more comfortable experience, improving operational effectiveness.

"As a leading manufacturer of helmets, our mission is rooted in improving the survivability of military troops and law enforcement officers and ensuring our products represent the latest innovations for protection," said Brad Grunden, President at ArmorSource. "By teaming up with the design experts at SKYDEX, we're confident that this unique collaboration will elevate our company's ability to leverage the most advance technology for military and law enforcement organizations and help grow the business substantially."

To learn more about the new SKYDEX IsoFit Helmet Protection System available fall 2021, please visit https://www.skydex.com/product/skydex-isofit-helmet-protection-system .

About ArmorSource

Established in 2005, Ohio based ArmorSource LLC., is one of the world's leading manufacturers of ballistic helmets, with an emphasis on producing high quality, high performance ballistic helmets based on the specific needs of the customer. ArmorSource's mission is to significantly enhance our products' ballistic capabilities while maintaining and improving all aspects of comfort and durability. ArmorSource's products and manufacturing operations continue to demonstrate the ability to meet and exceed our customers' objectives while providing transparency at all levels of manufacturing and program management.

ArmorSource has been a key supplier to the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force, as well as a supplier to prominent military and law enforcement agencies in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. ArmorSource's Next Generation Ballistic Helmets provide its users with ultra-lightweight solutions together with enhanced ballistic, environmental, and mechanical capabilities. The U.S. Air Force's Security Forces recently selected ArmorSource's helmets for their Next Generation USAF Ballistic Helmet. To learn more, please review this article on the next-generation helmets keep Defenders lethal, ready. With significant R&D, manufacturing, and program management expertise, ArmorSource is positioned to develop solutions tailored to the mission objectives of its customers. Visit www.armorsource.com to learn more.

About SKYDEX

Founded in 2001 and based in Denver, Colorado, SKYDEX is a global leader in advanced impact mitigation and energy absorption solutions. From armored vehicles to bomb suits, helmets and body protection, running shoes and wall padding for baseball fields, SKYDEX is driven by a single purpose: "Protecting People and Things That Matter." With technical expertise and proprietary geometries, advanced SKYDEX materials are used to protect hundreds of thousands of lives across a wide range of applications, such as vehicle protection, marine performance, sports protection, blast and ballistics, work wear/PPE, electronics and more. Backed by a passionate team of engineers and incredible technologies, SKYDEX solutions outperform traditional materials. To learn more, visit https://www.skydex.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

RMC PR for SKYDEX

(949) 777-2485

[email protected]

SOURCE SKYDEX