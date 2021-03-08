SKYDEX and Gecko Head Gear Partner to Redesign Helmets and Save Lives in Marine Environments

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYDEX , a global leader in advanced impact mitigation and energy absorption solutions, today announced that the company has partnered with Gecko Head Gear , a world leader in Marine Safety Helmet Manufacturing, to provide advanced protection for marine rescue organizations.

In an effort to offer unrivaled comfort and meet the highest protection standards in the industry, Gecko enlisted SKYDEX to help with the development of their latest helmet – the Marine Ballistic Helmet (MBH). Between Gecko's history as a leading provider for marine safety helmets and SKYDEX's proprietary impact technology, the two companies have revolutionized helmet design to help save more lives for rescue organizations worldwide.

"We are proud to partner with Gecko on design projects for marine environments and to enhance their latest helmet design," said Alvaro Vaselli, President and CEO of SKYDEX. "Our passionate team of engineers was able to reduce product thickness by 50% to create a more streamlined product for ballistic protection. With our advanced technology, we're able to create customizable solutions to protect people from harmful situations across a range of unique environments, including marine."

The Gecko Head Gear MBH is the most advanced, highest-performance marine helmet model made by the company. With the support of SKYDEX, the helmet offers a low-profile design that does not trap water or interfere with buoyancy design requirements for marine rescue organizations.

"For more than 20 years we've built helmets to last and provide unrivalled protection plus comfort," said Jake Sacree, Company Manager, of Gecko Head Gear. "By teaming up with a like-minded industry leader on our newest product, SKYDEX was able to help us develop the design of the MBH and slim down the profile for a perfect fit without sacrificing performance. The helmet is highly durable and optimized for the harshest environments to protect lives."

For more information about Gecko Head Gear, please visit https://www.geckoheadgear.com/ . To learn more about SKYDEX and the company's cutting-edge helmet protection solutions, please visit https://www.skydex.com/ .

