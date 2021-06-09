SKYDEX and Helmet Comp Team Up to Launch Revolutionary Helmet Protection System

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYDEX , a global leader in advanced impact mitigation and energy absorption solutions, today announced that the company has partnered with Helmet Comp to design the next generation of helmet protection and introduce the new, state-of-the-art SKYDEX IsoFit Helmet Protection System.

The combined expertise of SKYDEX and Helmet Comp will benefit the tactical helmet industry, as they partner with best-in-class technologies to improve user fit and impact protection for those in the military and law enforcement communities. With incredible energy absorbing capability and an unrivaled fit system, together these innovators aim to reshape the future of helmet protection.

"By combining the impact protection expertise of SKYDEX and the fit expertise of Helmet Comp, we will help solve the challenges tactical helmet users have faced for years and improve operational effectiveness," said Collin Metzer, Director, Blast & Ballistics at SKYDEX. "We shared a vision with Helmet Comp to create a new helmet protection system that offers users comfort without compromising protection. The early reception from industry end users has been overwhelmingly positive."

The SKYDEX IsoFit Helmet Protection System features superior impact protection with an industry-leading energy-absorption pad system that can be easily integrated into any tactical helmet. With a patented system and 8-points of adjustment, the IsoFit line provides a customized fit and unmatched helmet stability to minimize distractions while users are in action. An added benefit includes open-airflow, designed to keep heads cool and dry in hot environments, combined with superior protection and fit, all of these elements offer users a safer and more comfortable experience, improving operational effectiveness. SKYDEX has launched limited quantities of this new Helmet Protection System for pre-order, and will announce additional details in the coming weeks.

"Collaborating with the passionate team at SKYDEX on the new SKYDEX IsoFit Helmet Protection System has been a rewarding project," said Brad Maloney, CEO & Founder at Helmet Comp. "Our partnership of shared ideas and technologies will help the company continue its mission of protecting people across the globe. We're grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the future of helmet protection with SKYDEX and to revolutionize a design that makes it not only safer, but easier for users to do their job while in action."

To learn more about SKYDEX's early adoption program and to sign up for the limited release of the new IsoFit Helmet Protection System available fall 2021, please visit https://www.skydex.com/product/skydex-isofit-helmet-protection-system.

About Helmet Comp

Founded in 2012, Helmet Comp specializes in developing new helmet component technologies to improve many aspects of helmet design and performance for OEM helmet brands. A dynamic and driven team of designers, engineers, and business leaders, Helmet Comp fosters the building of brand relationships and the streamlining of the design integration process to accelerate new and proven technologies to a marketable phase faster. For more information about Helmet Comp, please visit https://helmetcomp.com/ .

About SKYDEX

Founded in 2001 and based in Centennial, Colorado, SKYDEX is a global leader in advanced impact mitigation and energy absorption solutions. From armored vehicles to bomb suits, helmets and body protection, running shoes and wall padding for baseball fields, SKYDEX is driven by a single purpose: "Protecting People and Things That Matter." With technical expertise and proprietary geometries, advanced SKYDEX materials are used to protect hundreds of thousands of lives across a wide range of applications, such as vehicle protection, marine performance, sports protection, blast and ballistics, work wear/PPE, electronics and more. Backed by a passionate team of engineers and incredible technologies, SKYDEX solutions outperform traditional materials. To learn more, visit https://www.skydex.com/ .

