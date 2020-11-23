SKYDEX Announces Expansion of Boat Decking Product Line with Industry-Leading Shock-Mitigating Technology

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYDEX , a global leader in advanced impact mitigation and energy absorption solutions, today announced the expansion of the company's boat decking product line which features its leading shock-mitigating and proprietary technology for ultimate protection. The new product line is now available to fit additional craft designs and support a range of markets, including military, law enforcement, first responders, commercial and recreational boating.

"As the original provider of shock-mitigating decking for marine craft, SKYDEX is proud to expand its boat decking product line to further protect people from the harmful effects of wave slam and prolonged repetitive impact in a range of new environments," said Alvaro Vaselli, President and CEO of SKYDEX. "SKYDEX's industry leading solutions have been installed in more than 8,000 marine crafts worldwide and our passionate team of engineers is on a mission to deliver that same level of high-performance protection to new markets, whether it's a professional fisherman or a first responder."

The versatility of the unique SKYDEX polymer-based geometries allows for the expansion of their product line to include new sizes and improved performance to make the company's protective technology available to more craft. With lower profile protection, a variety of top surfaces for different performance needs, and cost-effective solutions the products can be easily integrated into any boat design. Joining SKYDEX's award-winning line of Helm Mats, both the Maximum Series and Performance Series are now offered as customizable helm mats that can be fit specifically for a boater's helm area and feature smooth transition edging. Additional details on the product line include:

Extreme Series (32mm thick) – Extreme performance and extreme capacity, the product is built for craft that operate in the highest seas at the highest speeds and isn't limited by headroom. The Extreme Series offers the highest level of impact protection with the most rugged SKYDEX top surface to excel on go-fast boats and is trusted by the military's Riverine Patrol Boats (RPB) and other high-performance craft.

Maximum Series (18mm thick) – With a focus on maximum performance and low-profile protection, the Maximum Series is engineered for all craft that needs superior traction in any condition and is leveraged on the next generation of patrol boats for the U.S. Navy.

Performance Series (16mm thick) – Offering all-day comfort and on-water protection, the Performance Series is designed for any boater from the professional fisherman to the weekend captain. The low-profile protection with a non-slip top surface makes it easy to maintain.

For more information or to order products from the new SKYDEX boat decking line, please visit https://www.skydex.com/ or email [email protected].

About SKYDEX

Founded in 2001 and based in Centennial, Colorado, SKYDEX is a global leader in advanced impact mitigation and energy absorption solutions. From armored vehicles to bomb suits, helmets and body protection, SKYDEX is driven by a single purpose: "Protecting People and Things That Matter." With technical expertise and proprietary geometries, advanced SKYDEX materials are used to protect hundreds of thousands of lives across a wide range of applications, such as vehicle protection, marine performance, sports protection, blast and ballistics, work wear/PPE, electronics and more. Backed by a passionate team of engineers and incredible technologies, SKYDEX solutions outperform traditional materials. To learn more, visit https://www.skydex.com/.

