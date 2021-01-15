SKYDEX Recertification of Quality Management System Supports Protection of Millions of People

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYDEX , a global leader in advanced impact mitigation and energy absorption solutions, today announced the recertification of its quality management system (QMS) to ISO 9001:2015. The SKYDEX QMS consists of all the processes, resources, and cultural values that support the company's goal of customer satisfaction, organizational efficiency, and operational excellence. Whether it's sports protection or marine performance, this system provides a framework for the design, manufacture, and sale of products for impact mitigation across diverse applications on a global scale.

SKYDEX

Through the application of principles such as risk management and continual improvement, as well as its documented procedures and customer-driven key performance objectives, the QMS has enabled SKYDEX to design and build quality into both the company's processes and products since its first ISO certification in 2014. Achieving recertification in 2020 demonstrates the team's unrelenting dedication to providing uncompromised protection across industries and markets worldwide

"As a global leader in protective equipment, people around the world trust our products for their safety and security," said Dr. Aris Makris, Chief Technology Officer at Med-Eng. "We hold our teams accountable to a robust quality system and those expectations extend to our suppliers as well. We have worked with SKYDEX since 2015 and depend on them to provide high quality energy absorbing components in our bomb suits – their recent certification speaks very highly of their efforts to protect lives every day."

The ISO certification serves as a reflection of the company's dedication to meet strict international standards that establish an effective management system and improve quality. The successful ISO recertification of SKYDEX was extended through Platinum Registration, an accredited registrar that performs assessment of management systems against requirements of national and international standards for quality.

"Our mission is to provide customers with aluminum workboats designed to not only meet their needs but to provide maximum safety," said Shawn Lobree at Silver Ships. "Fit and quality play a huge role in the products we develop, especially when it comes to weathering the harsh marine environment and we needed a dedicated partner that understood these parameters. We are proud to collaborate with SKYDEX on a number of critical projects for the U.S. Navy and leverage their protective solutions."

"Our unique technologies have been protecting people for over two decades and at SKYDEX our team is devoted to this mission each day," said Alvaro Vaselli, President and CEO of SKYDEX. "From armored vehicles to PPE, safeguarding the lives of millions of people is an important responsibility we take seriously and we are committed to meeting these high-quality standards with the support and care of our passionate team. We, at SKYDEX, are driven by a single purpose: Protecting People and Things That Matter."

For more information about SKYDEX, please visit https://www.skydex.com/ or email [email protected].

About SKYDEX

Founded in 2001 and based in Centennial, Colorado, SKYDEX is a global leader in advanced impact mitigation and energy absorption solutions. From armored vehicles to bomb suits, helmets and body protection, SKYDEX is driven by a single purpose: "Protecting People and Things That Matter." With technical expertise and proprietary geometries, advanced SKYDEX materials are used to protect hundreds of thousands of lives across a wide range of applications, such as vehicle protection, marine performance, sports protection, blast and ballistics, work wear/PPE, electronics and more. Backed by a passionate team of engineers and incredible technologies, SKYDEX solutions outperform traditional materials. To learn more, visit https://www.skydex.com/ .

