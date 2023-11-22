Skydiving Equipment Market size to grow by USD 347.76 million from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adrenalin Base, Aerodyne Research LLC and Apco Aviation Ltd., many more

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skydiving Equipment Market size is estimated to grow by USD 347.76 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of over 5.3% during the forecast period. The skydiving equipment market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer skydiving equipment market are Adrenalin Base, Aerodyne Research LLC, Apco Aviation Ltd., APEX BASE, Atair d.o.o., BIRDMAN Ltd., Bonehead Composites, Dudek Paragliders s.j., DZ Sports Ltd., Eric Roussel NEO SAS, GLH Systems Pty Ltd., ICARO Paragliders, Intrudair Ltd., OZONE GLIDERS LTD., Phoenix Fly d.o.o., Skylark, Sun Path Products Inc., SUPAIR SAS, Uninsured United Parachute Technologies LLC, Velocity Sports Equipment, and WINGSTORE. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Skydiving Equipment Market 2024-2028
Skydiving Equipment Market 2024 – 2028: Company Offering:

  Apco Aviation Ltd.: The company offers skydiving equipment such as F3Bi which has reflex wings and is reliable, stable, and simple to operate.
Skydiving Equipment Market 2024 – 2028: Regional Offering:

Europe is anticipated to account for 46% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the UK play significant roles in the European tourism sector, attracting billions of travelers to the region. Moreover, the market is expected for substantial growth due to the rising presence of women in the European workforce. 

  • Impactful driver- Greater popularity and appeal of skydiving
  • Key Trend - Advent of action wearable cameras in air sports
  • Major Challenges - The expensive nature of skydiving activity

 Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-user (recreational users and professional users), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The segment of recreational users is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. These individuals engage in periodic vacations for adventure trips, and in 2023, they dominate the market share as an increasing number of people prefer adventurous activities over other leisure pursuits during their vacations.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

