Skydream Holds Official Brand Launch in Silicon Valley, Unveiling the Space Camping Travel Trailer to U.S. Dealers and Partners

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydream (Skydream Technology California LLC) held its official brand launch on March 23, 2026, at Hayes Mansion in San Jose, California, welcoming dealers, media, and strategic partners for an afternoon of keynote presentations, interactive experiences, and open dialogue with Skydream leadership. At the center of the event was the first showcase of Skydream's flagship intelligent travel trailer, Space Camping, in the United States, and a statement of what the brand believes the future of mobile living should look like.

Skydream was founded on the observation that the travel trailer has not kept pace with the technology transformations that have reshaped every part of modern life. The brand assembled talent from autonomous driving, new energy, and smart home sectors to build something the RV industry has not seen before, an integrated platform where mobility, energy, and living systems are engineered from the ground up.

"Skydream is not here to make a better version of what already exists," said a seasoned veteran of the U.S. RV industry and President of the Americas Region at Skydream Technology California LLC. "We are here because the category is overdue for a genuine rethink, and we have built the team and the technology to do it."

Attendees experienced Space Camping's capabilities that represent a fundamental departure from the conventional trailer design:

Intelligent Mobility: A hydraulic suspension that neutralizes trailer sway in real time. Automotive-grade braking. Motor assist that makes towing measurably easier on the tow vehicle. Fully automated hitching. A trailer-specific auto-park system that handles positioning with precision. Continuous monitoring through a full-surround camera system.

A hydraulic suspension that neutralizes trailer sway in real time. Automotive-grade braking. Motor assist that makes towing measurably easier on the tow vehicle. Fully automated hitching. A trailer-specific auto-park system that handles positioning with precision. Continuous monitoring through a full-surround camera system. Intelligent Energy: A high-capacity LFP battery system with integrated solar that supports weeks of fully off-grid living with air conditioning and kitchen appliances, freeing travelers from the constraints of campground infrastructure.

A high-capacity LFP battery system with integrated solar that supports weeks of fully off-grid living with air conditioning and kitchen appliances, freeing travelers from the constraints of campground infrastructure. Intelligent Living: A unified cabin environment, controllable by voice, app, or touch, that manages internal temperature, lighting, power, and security as one system, with over-the-air updates that continuously enhances the trailer experience.

The San Jose launch marks the start of Skydream's North American dealer network buildout, with first deliveries of the Space Camping targeted for December 2026. Dealers and distribution partners can learn more and submit inquiries at www.skydreamcaravans.com. Media seeking a briefing or interview with Skydream leadership should contact [email protected].

High-resolution photography and b-roll footage from the March 23 event are available upon request.

About Skydream Technology California LLC

Skydream Technology California LLC is an intelligent RV brand building a new foundation for the future of mobile living. Its proprietary platform integrates mobility, energy, and living systems into a single unified experience, engineered from the ground up to address the challenges that have defined RV travel for decades. The Space Camping, Skydream's flagship travel trailer, is the recipient of the Platinum Award at the 2025 MUSE Design Awards. For more information, visit www.skydreamcaravans.com.

SOURCE Skydream Technology California LLC