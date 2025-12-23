Skydream's Next-Generation Smart ERV Trailer Earns Platinum at the MUSE Design Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest winners of the MUSE Design Awards have just been announced, and Skydream — a global innovator in the RV industry — has stood out from the competition. Its next-gen new-energy smart travel trailer for off-grid travel, Space Camping, has been honored with the Platinum Award, the highest recognition of the program.

Skydream triumphs with Platinum Award at the MUSE Design Awards Space Camping's exterior design

Established in 2015 by the International Awards Associate (IAA) in the United States, the MUSE Design Awards are renowned for their rigorous evaluation system and high standards of excellence. Today, they are recognized as one of the most prestigious and influential honors in the global design industry. Divided into three levels — Platinum, Gold, and Silver — the MUSE Design Awards honor excellence and innovation across the fields of creative design, advertising, and digital media worldwide. Space Camping's Platinum Award signifies a resounding affirmation from global design authorities of its aesthetic vision and innovative excellence.

Design Vision: Redefining Freedom in Mobile Living

Despite being a massive, trillion-dollar global industry, the RV sector has been slow to adopt electrification and intelligent technologies, with limited product innovation overall. These challenges — ranging from energy dependence to complex operations — significantly limit the freedom of mobile living for users. Meanwhile, RV design has long been trapped in a rigid visual language, with countless models still echoing the outdated "white box" form — failing to resonate with today's pursuit of personal expression and emotional freedom.

Freedom, in its truest form, transcends convention — it mirrors the infinite expanse of the universe. Guided by this vision, Skydream introduced its pioneering design philosophy: Interstellar Camping. The design team fused the rational order and technological aesthetics of spacecraft with the human warmth essential to mobile living — breaking through the formal and experiential boundaries of traditional RVs to create a mobile space that embodies both futuristic vision and the spirit of freedom.

Was it the space camping aesthetic that captivated the MUSE judges?

With flowing contours and a luminous pearl-white finish, Space Camping channels the elegance of spacecraft into a vision of the future. The lighting system reinforces the narrative theme: a continuous strip of cool white light and indicator lamps shift to a tranquil blue in smart mode, echoing the technological aura of space exploration. The taillights, crafted with an ice-crystal-like transparency, subtly reference the extreme cold and vacuum of outer space — deepening the storytelling embedded in the Space Camping design.

Echoing the space-travel aesthetic of its exterior design, the interior adopts a tri-color scheme, where white evokes the tangible form of the RV, black reflects the infinite expanse of space, and silver captures the motion of starlight. The main furnishings, ceiling light panels, and kitchen volumes appear to float within a cosmic void. Paired with dynamic lighting and shadows, they evoke a sense of spatial levitation — expressing the tension in postmodern design.

The next-gen RV: a complete reinvention of nomadic living

As a new species of RV envisioned for future nomadic life, Space Camping doesn't stop at design. It redefines the journey with advanced energy systems and intelligent technologies that transform how we live on the move. Equipped with a high-efficiency solar charging system and a large-capacity battery pack, the ERV supports up to 14 days of off-grid living. As a self-powered travel trailer, its advanced all-scenario intelligent driving assistance system integrates driving support, automatic parking, and one-touch trailer hitching — greatly enhancing safety and ease of use. It also features the world-leading full-vehicle intelligent control system for RVs, enabling multimodal interaction through voice commands, mobile apps, and integrated control panels. This allows for seamless human-vehicle interaction and scenario-based smart management — freeing users' hands and delivering a truly effortless, harmonious travel experience.

Skydream Space Camping is more than just an electric travel trailer — it is a mobile living vehicle that fuses space aesthetics, intelligent technology, and sustainable energy. It embodies Skydream's groundbreaking exploration in the field of RV design. Building on this prototype, Skydream will launch a new-generation production model of its new-energy smart travel trailer next year. Set to debut in North America, it promises a mobile living experience defined by freedom, comfort, and imagination.

