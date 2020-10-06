Skydweller Aero Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydweller Aero Inc. today announced Dale F. Jordan, Jr. is joining the company as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Jordan joins Skydweller Aero from Oseberg, an oil and gas information and data analytics company, where he acted as CFO. Jordan brings with him an extensive background in financial planning and analysis, banking and investor relations, business development, merger and acquisition strategy, and financial reporting and tax strategy (both in the U.S. and abroad).

Prior to Oseberg, Jordan acted as CFO/Vice President of Finance at Acorn Growth Company, a global aerospace and defense private equity firm. Jordan acted as CFO/Vice President of Finance for multiple portfolio companies with Acorn Growth Company, including Unitech Aerospace, SinglePoint Finance, and Aerospace Products SE. Major accomplishments include managing United Aerospace's successful acquisitions of Tods Aerospace, Paul Fabs, Aerospheres and Raisbeck Engineering and providing creative financing solutions for SinglePoint Finance's customized special mission and government-use, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft. While working with SinglePoint Finance, Jordan developed and managed a large network of banking relationships, providing access to significant bank lines. During this time with Aerospace Product SE, Jordan successfully established controls, policies and procedures consistent with Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) which resulted in compliance with numerous Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) audits performed for Department of Defense (DoD).

"We are proud to announce our appointment of Dale F. Jordan Jr. as our new Chief Financial Officer," said CEO Dr. Robert Miller. "Jordan has decades of experience driving organizations across industries to new heights and has direct experience working with multinational aerospace and defense companies. I believe, under Jordan's leadership, Skydweller Aero is well positioned to drive the financial development and deployment of our next-generation aircraft."

Jordan will be responsible for leading Skydweller Aero's financial operations, investor and banking strategy, financial reporting and tax strategy, and human resources management. Jordan will also spearhead the company's new corporate and engineering headquarters in Oklahoma.

"I am thrilled to be joining a fast-growing company committed to advancing the aerospace industry through perpetual flight," said newly selected CFO Dale F. Jordan Jr. "It's an honor to join this incredibly bright team of executives and engineers, and I look forward to contributing to our key milestones ahead."

Dale F. Jordan Jr. has acted as CFO for multiple organizations including Advanced Academics, Dominion Venture Group, and Arthur Andersen. Jordan holds a Bachelors in Business Administration from Texas Christian University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. Jordan is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), currently licensed and registered in Oklahoma and Texas. He has been an active participant in his community, serving on the Oklahoma Venture Forum, volunteering for the Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation, Oklahoma City's Arts Festival, and United Way.

About Skydweller U.S. Inc.

Skydweller U.S. Inc. is a subsidiary of Skydweller Aero Inc., a cutting-edge aerospace company developing renewably powered aircraft solutions capable of achieving perpetual flight with heavy, powerful payload capacity. Utilizing technology based upon the longest continuous renewably powered flight program in history, this fast-growing startup is developing a new class of unmanned aircraft, providing the persistence of geosynchronous satellites with the powerful sensing capabilities and range of a large, airborne platform.

With a flexible payload system, including: communications relay, 4G/5G cellular, day/night full motion video, satellite communication, imaging radar, and more, Skydweller will enhance commercial and government telecommunication, geospatial, meteorological and emergency operation efforts around the world, allowing customers to operate persistently in more challenging areas for longer durations, while reducing environmental impact. For more information about Skydweller, visit www.skydweller.aero.

